The View Audience Shows Grave Concern About Whoopi Goldberg Getting Covid

Whoopi Goldberg has Covid and missed work today because of it. The View announced her absence on Tuesday to an almost distraught crowd.

“As you can see, Whoopi is not here. She has Covid,” said Joy Behar.

“She’s on the tail-end and she’ll probably be back this week, but sorry she’s not here for those of you who were looking forward to seeing her.”

The show’s live audience reacted to the news with a loud gasp of concern, as if Goldberg was in serious danger.

Whoopi Goldberg isn’t at work today because despite 5+ covid shots, she has covid. Listen to the idiot audience react to this news. At which point, if ever, do these people realize covid is a mild cold for most? pic.twitter.com/wQ8u7LfZ3A — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 5, 2023

“Whoopi Goldberg isn’t at work today because despite 5+ covid shots, she has covid,” responded Clay Travis.

“Listen to the idiot audience react to this news. At which point, if ever, do these people realize covid is a mild cold for most?”

Of course, the show did not have to detail Goldberg’s illness. Behar could have said Goldberg wasn’t feeling well. Or have not given a reason for her absence, the standard practice for a show will multiple hosts.

No one announces when their co-host has Influenza A or B.

But Covid is different. There are political advantages to announcing someone has Covid, particularly on a show like The View.

Notice how Goldberg’s View sisters also declared Covid to have made a triumphant return:

“Yes. It’s back,” announced a dramatic Behar.

The program hoped to frame Goldberg as living proof Covid has returned and is coming for you next.

Shows like The View seem to long for the days of more government control and political hysteria. Or they just miss having more days off and working from home.

As Clay notes, Covid is no more than a mild cold for most people.

This is Goldberg’s third time with Covid in the past two years, despite several jabs in the arm. She will be fine.

