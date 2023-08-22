Mask Mandates Are Back In Hollywood

Videos by OutKick

If you thought masks were gone forever, think again.

It’s now been nearly three and a half years since “experts” flip flopped based on nothing and decided to recommend the general public wear masks. And for a subset of people committed to an ideology that demands unblinking compliance with politically-aligned authority, it fundamentally and permanently changed their lives.

Masks instantly became an opportunity. Not to prevent the spread of infection, but to signal allegiance to the “correct” set of views and maintain an unearned, inflated sense of self importance.

And there may not be a better description of Hollywood than that.

No matter what the data said about masks, no matter how consistently the “experts” were proven wrong. No matter how many evidence reviews confirmed masks didn’t work.

READ: NEW STUDY CONFIRMS THAT MASKS LIKELY DON’T WORK TO STOP COVID

It’s all irrelevant compared to the need for certain individuals to maintain their virtue, avoid acknowledging mistakes or admit they were wrong. And so here we are, in August 2023, and mask mandates are back.

Deadline Hollywood reported Monday that Lionsgate, a major motion picture studio based in Los Angeles, is requiring many employees in their offices to wear masks again. Somehow. In August 2023.

Thanks Fauci.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 30: Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, adjusts a Washington Nationals protective mask while arriving to a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Top federal health officials are expected to discuss efforts to get back to work and school during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Al Drago – Pool/Getty Images)

Hollywood Signals Permanent Commitment To Mask Pseudoscience By The Elite Left

According to Deadline, the studio is now requiring that all employees on the 3rd and 5th floors of their building wear masks again. In response to “several employees” testing positive for COVID.

And in a tacit acknowledgement that the cloth masks are useless, contradicting years of claims from health “experts,” they are required to wear a “medical grade face covering.”

“Employees must wear a medical grade face covering (surgical mask, KN95 or N95) when indoors except when alone in an office with the door closed, actively eating, actively drinking at their desk or workstation, or if they are the only individual present in a large open workspace,” the memo reads.

Lionsgate is also returning to the earliest days of COVID pseudoscience in requiring “every employee” to “perform a daily self-screening prior to coming to the office each day,” or stay home if they’ve “traveled internationally in the last 10 days.”

Any international travel now means, in August 2023, that you are treated as a potential vector for virus transmission.

There is no evidence that self-screenings or staying home after international travel or wearing masks is remotely effective at preventing the spread of COVID. But that’s almost the point for Hollywood studios and elite institutions.

It’s not about doing what works, it’s about doing what they’re told. Compliance, not effectiveness, is the point.

And knowing Hollywood workers, they’re extremely excited by the opportunity to comply, yet again.

Lionsgate Saying Vaccines And Boosters Don’t Work?

Lionsgate, like virtually every major company in the entertainment industry, had a vaccine mandate for employees.

The return of the mask mandate implies they’re worried about severe complications from COVID to employees who are almost assuredly universally vaccinated. Many, if not most, have likely received at least one booster dose.

Do they not think the COVID vaccines worked?

We have years of data showing that there is no way to prevent the spread of the virus. Masks have proven to be ineffective, no matter the quality. The vaccines and boosters failed spectacularly at preventing infections.

Yet here we are, staring down the barrel of forever restrictions thanks to incompetent corporations led by desperate, panicked individuals who purposefully ignore reality if it contradicts “expert” consensus.

This was always the danger of allowing them to get away with simply moving on from the pandemic without admitting they were wrong. They’ll always, ALWAYS have an excuse to bring ineffective restrictions back.