Corporate Media Embraces Raccoon Dog Covid Origin Theory

Raccoon dogs.

The furry creatures are the latest purported culprit of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Atlantic published a report Friday of a genetic sequences analysis from January 2020. The analysis found that the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market was illegally selling Raccoon dogs, which researchers say have been carrying and shedding the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The researchers expressed caution about their own findings, admitting they could not conclusively prove that raccoon dogs were the original host of the virus.

And yet, the corporate press has endorsed the hypothesis without much skepticism, from ABC to NBC, from CBS to the Washington Post.

“The Strongest Evidence Yet That an Animal Started the Pandemic,” headlined The Atlantic report.

“Evidence points to raccoon dogs as potential Covid-19 source,” claimed Time.

“New evidence supports animal origin of Covid virus through raccoon dogs,” wrote the Scientific American,

Raccoon Dog Theory has the media aroused. Perhaps even convinced.

From bat to a pangolin, tans now to these raccoon-looking members of the canid family:

Unclear it is if raccoon dogs are a form of bioweapon…

What is clear, however, is the timing of these “reports.”

It’s not a coincidence Raccoon Dog Theory emerged just weeks after the U.S. Energy Department and FBI concluded that a laboratory leak in Wuhan likely caused SARS-CoV-2.

The very press that dismissed the Lab Leak Theory is now all-in that the not-so-cuddly-looking creatures spreading the virus. The media is again trying to absolve the Chinese government from committing mass murder.

Speaking of the CCP, the data that supposedly suggests raccoon dogs were the virus’ host has suddenly disappeared from the internet.

The database was deleted over the weekend.

According to Fox News, “the Chinese data that first became available in January was suddenly pulled offline after researchers offered to collaborate with Chinese scientists to analyze the data.”

Adding, “Before the data’s sudden disappearance, a team of international virus experts was able to download and begin to analyze it. According to the researchers, the new information pointed toward the idea that the pandemic may have started in a Wuhan seafood market, where illegally traded raccoon dogs infected humans with the virus.”

Another coincidence, right?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has since accused Chinese officials of withholding information that could shed light on the origin of Covid-19. Which the communist state has done since the start of the pandemic.

The burying of information by both the Chinese government and ignorance of the U.S. media demonstrates the War on Information that Covid continues to be.

Raccoon dogs. Sure. But we are the conspiracy theorists.