Cornell University’s Covid Hysteria Will Cost Them $3 Million For Making Students Go Remote

Cornell University has agreed to pay a $3 million settlement after forcing students to do virtual learning during the Covid pandemic.

The lawsuit was filed by Cornell student Alec Faber in 2020 who accused the University of “breaching its contract” and “unjust enrichment” when they shut down the campus and made students to go remote.

Despite Cornell not admitting to any actual wrongdoing, they still came to terms on a settlement that will be distributed to other students that were affected during the 2020 semesters.

“The University denies any breach of contract and denies all other allegations of wrongdoing, and there has been no finding of liability in any court,” a statement given to the Cornell Chronicle reads. “However, considering the interests of both the University and its students in prompt resolution of the matter, the University and Plaintiffs have agreed that the University will pay $3,000,000 into a Settlement Fund to resolve the Action.”

OPENING THE FLOODGATES?

Perhaps the most significant thing the Cornell settlement did was set the table for more lawsuits from students and workers in other areas to bring against schools and employers. Many people across the country that refused to get vaccinated lost their jobs – from healthcare workers to members of the FDNY, and even teachers. Now that the pandemic has officially been declared over, many of them still don’t have their jobs back.

Should they be compensated?

If you were a student dropping $40,000 or more in tuition just to be stuck inside either a dorm or an apartment building or sent home – you’d probably be just as angry as the plaintiff in this case. Things became even more frustrating when some states reopened and had in-person learning while others like New York and California remained holdouts.

Cornell University students were rewarded a cash settlement after the school forced virtual learning during the Covid pandemic. Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The results of virtual and remote learning have been detrimental and school union President Randi Weingarten single-handedly destroyed an entire generation of kids that are now set back for years in learning, specifically in reading and math comprehension.

The $3 million settlement will be distributed amongst the 24,000 students that were enrolled during the second semester of the 2020 school year. That comes out to a pathetic $150 per student.

But maybe in this instance it’s not about the money, but rather setting the precedent that this can’t happen again in the future. Or so we hope.