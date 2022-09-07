The ‘Corn Kid’ Goes Viral & Dan Dakich Tries To Keep Up

OutKick’s Megan Turner and Dan Dakich discuss the Corn Kid and the trending sound that has the Internet in a chokehold these days.

Earlier this month, a young kid named Tariq — the ‘Corn Kid’ — revealed his love for corn. OutKick’s Grayson Weir recently wrote out Boise State’s football team using the sound on TikTok and Jim Harbaugh’s daughter using the sound to give us all a look at her dad going to town on some corn.

Here’s everything Megan and Dan discussed about the Corn Kid on Don’t @ Me:

