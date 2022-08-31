If this is your introduction to #CornTok, welcome. It is a weird, glorious place.

Earlier this month, a young kid named Tariq (now lovingly known as ‘Corn Kid’) revealed his love for, well, corn to interviewer Julian Shapiro-Barnum, who runs the TikTok account @doingthings. The video went extremely viral with more than 20 million views and it’s not hard to see why.

“Ever since I was told that corn was real, it tasted good,” Tariq says to open things up. “But when I tried it with butter, everything changed. I love corn!”

To close out the video, Tariq drops his now-famous and most memorable line.

“I hope you guys have a corntastic day,” he says. “What?! It’s just a pun about corn!”

It has all of the makings for the perfect viral video from start to finish. Take a look:

Since the original video was posted on Aug. 4, it has grown into something bigger than anyone could have expected. A few weeks ago, the interview was turned into a song from TikTok producer @schmoyoho and all proceeds from streaming will be split with Tariq and his family.

(WARNING: If you do not want to walk around your house singing the song all day, every day — do not listen.)

Not long thereafter, the song also went viral. It slaps.

To cash-in on his fame, Tariq joined Cameo and even produced an advertisement with Chipotle.

Meanwhile, corn and Tariq continue to take over social media, particularly TikTok, and everybody is getting in on the trend.a

This Is What Leads Us To The Boise State Broncos And Their Vegetable Infidelity

Boise State’s campus is located in the heart of Idaho, a state known for its potatoes. The university even hosts the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl every December.

That is why the Broncos‘ recent TikTok video is so naughty. They cheated on potatoes with corn and they don’t want potatoes to find out.

The video, which features the corn-based banger in the background, shows various Boise State football players dancing along before, after and during practice. It’s the perfect use of a viral trend and it’s a lot of fun.

Although the Broncos’ social media team absolutely crushed it with the video, if potatoes ever find out, they are going to be in a lot of trouble.