Coordinated Effort To Boycott ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Fails Miserably As It Is Currently Top-Selling Game

If you’re trying to boycott someone or something — like, oh say, a Harry Potter video game — the last thing you want to see is that something become a best seller.

That has happened for delusional “activists” boycotting the upcoming Harry Potter video game Hogwarts Legacy. The reason? They’re convinced that Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is a dyed-in-the-wool TERF. While that sounds like what NERF would call a line of artificial grass, it stands for Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist, which J.K. Rowling is accused of being.

Despite their pleas that buying the game is an affront to transgender people, Hogwarts Legacy is the best-selling game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC before it even launched, per Forbes.

This begs the question — an easy question, but a question nonetheless — are all of those people buying the game anti-trans monster, or did they just see a game that looked cool and all these “activists” are barking up a non-existent tree for progressive brownie points?

I don’t know about you, but I’m taking that second option.

J.K. Rowling signs autographs for fans in 2018. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

In Case You Forgot, This Is How We Got Here…

First, allow me to give a quick refresher on how we even got here. It started several years ago when Rowling sent a tweet that showed her understanding of basic human biology.

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?



Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

When delusional folks who had nothing better to do than angrily tweet at a woman they helped make into a billionaire pounced, Rowling responded with *gasps* more sound reasoning.

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

How a woman saying “I know and love trans people” while at the same time saying biological sex is real is construed as “transphobic” is incredible. It requires Olympic-level mental gymnastics.

Like, move away from home at 12 to get screamed at by an ex-Soviet drill instructor for not sticking the dismount Olympic-level mental gymnastics.

Still, those comments and others led to massive pushback from Harry Potter “fans.”

The sport of Quidditch — which Rowling created in the books — was renamed because of her scientifically-sound reasoning. A hack artist removed Rowling’s name from copies of her books and resold them to dummies who thought they were sticking it to her. Actors who may not have had careers if it weren’t for Rowling, publicly slammed her.

This brings us to the latest coordinated effort to combat Rowling and her creations: a failed boycott of Hogwarts Legacy.

J.K. Rowling used to be in the left’s good graces. Here she is reading at the White House in 2010. My, how times have changed. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Rowling, Hogwarts Legacy Are Facing Fantasy Outrage

The great irony of this is that Rowling’s involvement in the game is non-existent. It’s as real as the unicorns, dementors, and wizards in her books.

Warner Bros. Games even put out a statement saying this, probably in an attempt to tamp down the lunatics raging against Rowling.

“J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World,” the company wrote, per The Verge. “This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling.”

Let’s pretend for a moment that you’re the kind of person who doesn’t like J.K. Rowling. Perhaps you’re mad because she understands science and will gladly tell you about it. If you knew she wasn’t involved in a project, would you waste an ounce of energy trying to boycott it?

I’m guessing the answer is no. You’ve got better things to do.

The big difference is that the people still raging against the J.K. Rowling machine have nothing better to do. This is their hobby; getting big mad that the lady who writes books about wizards is intelligent and won’t bend the knee to ridiculous terms like “people who menstruate.”

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Diagon Alley at Universal Studios in Orland, Florida. It’s usually packed with people; trust me on that. (Photo by Ken Kinzie/Universal Orlando Resort via Getty Images)

Surprise, Surprise We’ve Got Ourselves A Spectacular Failure Of A Boycott

It’s often the case that these groups are loud, despite being small in numbers. Unfortunately, their inability to shut up creates real-world implications. OutKick’s Bobby Burack recently wrote about some of these instances, like IGN giving a groveling justification for reviewing Hogwarts Legacy, and a woman who lost her job for liking Harry Potter.

Even Mark Hamill — Luke Skywalker himself — made this crowd angry for liking some of Rowling’s tweets.

However, the evidence — in this case, the game’s through-the-roof sales — points to the majority of people who care about Harry Potter not being in that camp. The game isn’t just selling well, it’s selling better than any game currently out there.

That’s about as poorly as a boycott could ever go.

This whole situation is another reminder that Twitter and many mainstream media outlets are lousy representations of what’s going on in the real world.

I live near Universal Studios in Orlando. They have two massive Harry Potter lands there, and they are always packed with wall-to-wall people. Always. I’ve seen these people shell out tons of money on wizard robes and wooden sticks (“Wands,” I believe they’re called).

Considering the “widespread outrage,” I sure don’t see too many demonstrations or even people blowing off the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to hop on the Fast and Furious ride (it could be that that ride is total garbage, but still).

Selfishly, in this instance, I wish there was more boycotting. I’m tired of waiting in line for wizard food.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle