Conor McGregor Won’t Face Charges After Being Accused Of Sexual Assault During NBA Finals

Conor McGregor won’t face charges stemming from allegations he sexually assaulted a woman during the NBA Finals.

McGregor was accused by a woman of sexually assaulting her in the bathroom of Kaseya Center during a Heat/Nuggets NBA Finals game, and the UFC star always maintained he didn’t do anything wrong.

Prosecutors have now decided there is “insufficient evidence” to pursue the situation further, according to TMZ. Authorities also cited “contradicting and/or no corroborating witnesses” as another reason for why no charges will be brought.

“In light of the above facts and circumstances, the State would not be able to satisfy its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” prosecutors wrote in a closeout memo, according to the same TMZ report.

Conor McGregor not facing charges after being accused of sexual assault during NBA Finals. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The woman initially claimed security separated her from her friends to get her in a bathroom with McGregor, but video of the situation told a very different story.

She was filmed entering the bathroom with McGregor on her own freewill, and nobody was forcing her to go anywhere.

TMZ also reported she was seen at a club with McGregor AFTER they left the bathroom together where she alleged she was assaulted.

An attendant outside the bathroom told authorities they “did not hear any signs of distress or sounds that would corroborate that whatever was occurring was not consensual.”

Conor McGregor won’t face charges after being accused of sexual assault. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

McGregor’s attorney told TMZ, “After a thorough investigation, including a review of videos and interviews with eyewitnesses, the authorities have concluded that there is no case to pursue against my client, Conor McGregor. On behalf of my client, his family and his fans we are pleased this is now over.”

The situation is now behind McGregor, and that means he can focus on getting back in the octagon.