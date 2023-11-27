Conor McGregor Being Investigated For Hate Speech By Irish Police Despite His Statements Holding Plenty Of Truth

Videos by OutKick

Conor McGregor has posted a number of messages on social media pertaining to last week’s stabbing of three children and two adults in Dublin, and the riots that followed, and is now being investigated by Ireland’s national police service for online hate speech.

The fact of the matter, however, is that a number of McGregor’s posts and allegations have plenty of truth behind them.

McGregor, who has been vocal in the immigration debate involving his home country of Ireland, wrote “Ireland, we are at war” on X, formerly Twitter, following the stabbings that occurred just outside of a school in the city’s capital. He also alleged that a “mentally deranged non-national” was the attacker while calling out police chief Drew Harris who blamed the riots that followed on a “hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology.”

Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough. There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and… https://t.co/ac6j1GIjXD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2023

At the time of McGregor’s post, a suspect had been taken into custody, but their identity had not been released. Many alleged that the attacker was an Algerian immigrant, and it has since been reported that the suspect is indeed an Algerian-born man in his 50s who is a naturalized Irish citizen.

As of November 27, the suspect is still in an induced coma in a hospital after suffering serious head injuries therefore has not been questioned.

Given McGregor’s fame and influence in his home country, and his vocal message about Ireland being “at war,” leader of Britain First, Paul Golding, jumped on the occasion and called on the UFC superstar to call for a ‘Freedom March’ in Dublin.

McGregor distanced himself from the riots, looting, and violence taking place around Dublin, however, he did allude to a change in Ireland, one that is “needed,” taking place.

I do not condone last nights riots. I do not condone any attacks on our first responders in their line of duty. I do not condone looting and the damaging of shops. Last nights scenes achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face. I do understand frustrations however, and I do… https://t.co/FFx7d0ZROb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2023

McGregor ending his post by writing “if they do not act soon with their plan of action to ensure Ireland’s safety, I will” is what triggered the investigation into potential hate speech.

The Irish police chief isn’t the only one to have recently caught jabs from McGregor. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar disgustingly downplayed the kidnapping of an Irish-Israeli child by Hamas terrorists on Saturday before McGregor, and X itself, corrected the statement.

Nine-year-old Emily Hand was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from her friend’s home in southern Israel on October 7 and was released by the terrorists over the weekend. Varadkar used the terms “lost” and “found,” which McGregor rightfully called a “disgrace.”

She was abducted by an evil terrorist organization. What is with you and your government and your paid for media affiliates constantly down playing / attempting to repress horrific acts that happen to children. You are a disgrace. The day after a stabbing of children in Ireland,… https://t.co/YKyviZDLfW — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2023

Shortly after McGregor called out Varadkar, a community note was shared underneath the post explaining that Emily was not “lost,” but instead “abducted by terrorists from Hamas.”

So, in summary, McGregor is being investigated by authorities for ‘hate speech’ while simply standing up for stabbed children in his home country and another who was kidnapped by terrorists in Israel.

