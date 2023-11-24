Conor McGregor Sounds Off Against Irish Police Chief For Blaming Riots In Dublin On ‘Far Right Ideology’

Videos by OutKick

Multiple stabbings occurred outside of a school in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday with reports indicating three of the five people injured are young children. Riots around the city broke out in the aftermath. Conor McGregor is understandably furious about the incident that took place in his home country and reacted by sharing harsh words about Irish police chief Drew Harris on social media.

A suspect has been taken into custody, but their identity has still yet to be revealed despite many alleging that the attacker is an Algerian immigrant. McGregor made it clear that he believes the alleged attacker is an immigrant with a post on X, formerly Twitter.

After writing “Ireland, we are at war” on November 22 following the stabbings, he mentioned a “mentally deranged non-national” while calling out the police chief who blamed the riots in the city on a “hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology.”

“Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough,” McGregor wrote on X.

“There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and there has been zero action done to support the public in any way, shape or form with this frightening fact. NOT GOOD ENOUGH. Make change or make way. Ireland for the victory. God bless those attacked today, we pray.”

McGregor also criticized a journalist caught on video shortly after the attack who is alleged to have called those opposing mass immigration in the country as “far right” individuals.

Police have reportedly arrested 34 people – or ‘far right hooligans’ according to the police chief – after hundreds took to the streets in protest with some setting fire to shops and vehicles around the city.

Thursday’s stabbings outside of a school came less than a week after Slovak national Jozef Puska was sentenced to life in prison after murdering teacher Ashling Murphy while she was on a jog near her home in Tullamore in January 2022.

