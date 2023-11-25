Conor McGregor Continues To Rip Irish Government, Appears To Hint At Political Aspirations

Videos by OutKick

UFC superstar Conor McGregor continued to rip the current state of his native Ireland amid violence and unrest. However, in his latest comments, the fighter seemed to hint that if the situation doesn’t improve in a hurry, then Mr. McGregor is going to Dublin.

Protests broke out in Ireland after a man with a knife attacked and wounded multiple people including several children. One of the children was seriously injured in the incident which occurred outside of a local school.

According to The New York Post, a man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the attack, however, his identity has yet to be released. However, rumors circulating that the attacker was a migrant from Algeria did not help cooler heads prevail.

Riots broke out across the city, and McGregor slammed the city’s police chief for blaming the riots on a “hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology” and not doing enough to increase public safety.

McGregor Slams Irish Officials, Seems To Hint At Political Moves

McGregor condemned the riots but continued to rip into Irish politicians.

I do not condone last nights riots. I do not condone any attacks on our first responders in their line of duty. I do not condone looting and the damaging of shops. Last nights scenes achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face. I do understand frustrations however, and I do… https://t.co/FFx7d0ZROb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2023

“I do not condone last night’s riots. I do not condone any attacks on our first responders in their line of duty, I do not condone looting and the damaging of shops,” McGregor wrote on X. “Last night’s scenes achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face. I do understand frustrations however, and I do understand a move must be made to ensure the change we need is ushered in. And fast!”

McGregor continued, vowing that there would be change in Ireland in a series of sentences that sure sound like a hint at some serious political intentions.

“I am in the process of arranging. Believe me I am way more tactical and I have backing. There will be change in Ireland, mark my words,” he wrote.

The 5-time world champ went on to rattle off a series of violent incidents within his nation’s borders and said that if officials don’t ensure Ireland’s safety he’ll do it himself.

“In the last month, innocent children stabbed leaving school. Ashling Murphy murdered. Two Sligo men decapitated. This is NOT Ireland’s future!” the fighter wrote. “If they do not act soon with their plan of action to ensure Ireland’s safety, I will.”

In another tweet, McGregor blasted the riots again but said when they are over it’s time to focus on a multitude of issues facing Ireland.

Despicable scenes last night in Dublin City centre. People looting shops amidst the anger and rage Ireland has for the many failed policies of government. Has this regime ever had even one successful policy? Health service in shambles. Abominable housing crisis. Immigration wide… pic.twitter.com/7BgRKVcbEd — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2023

“We can lambaste these wasters looting and damaging our streets last night, and we will,” McGregor wrote. “But when it passes, the spotlight shines again firmly on the many (all) failed policies of this Irish government.”

