Connecticut Man Takes On Four Punks At Once To Protect Car

Four losers picked the wrong house — and car — to rob earlier this week in Danbury, Connecticut. Thanks to the power of a perfectly placed Ring doorbell, surveillance footage has gone viral of one badass homeowner protecting his car at all costs — even if that means fighting four idiots at the same time.

Buckle up.

Man fights off four burglars at once

Insane. Love this dude. Some folks would see their car being broken into in the light of day and just stay hidden behind the front door while quickly calling 911, but not this cat.

He bursts onto the scene and immediately springs into action like the hero he is, and starts whipping butt — including at one point slinging the guy over his shoulder like a sack of potatoes — before the three other idiots come to his aid.

Obviously things get a little tense after that — after all, it’s 1 vs. 4. Not exactly a fair fight. Our man still holds his own pretty well, even as he gets kicked in the stomach and takes a couple blows to the face.

Doesn’t even bat an eye, though. They all take off once they hear the cops being called — as if that wasn’t going to happen? — but our guy still ain’t done and tries to hold the original thief for as long as he could.

After all that, this guy just casually gets up and looks like he just got back from a day at the park. Not even a scratch.

Unreal.

Anyway, these idiots are still on the run, so be on the lookout and maybe grab this dude a beer or two if you see him on a beautiful Danbury Friday night.