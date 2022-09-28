Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont Pitches Rule Change After Aaron Judge Walks

Everyone wants to see Aaron Judge crush home run no. 61 and that includes Connecticut governor Ned Lamont.

Lamont was fired up after the Blue Jays intentionally walked Judge four times on Tuesday. So much so, that he enlisted someone to hold his phone so he could stand awkwardly against what looks like a piano to pitch an idea for an MLB rule change.

Nothing more boring than watching a slugger like Aaron Judge get walked by opposing pitchers four times in a game. Come on! We all tuned in to watch him break Roger Maris's home run record.



It's time for a rule change. Here's my thought👇 pic.twitter.com/q4gAOrVgSk — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 28, 2022

Last night, I tuned in to watch Aaron Judge see if we could break Roger Maris’ home run record,” Lamont said. “Instead, I saw the Toronto Blue Jays walk him four straight times.”

So, the Democratic governor decided he wanted to make baseball great again and proposed a new rule.

Lamont’s proposed rule goes like this: walk a guy once, he takes first base. Walk him twice and he takes first and second. Three times, he takes third.

If a team has the gall — the gall — to walk a player four times four times like the Blue Jays did, that’s an automatic home run, if Governor Lamont has his way.

It’s not a terrible idea, but you can bet that teams would still be willing to work with or exploit that kind of rule. That’s just the reality of not just baseball, but every sport.

Then we’d need Ned Lamont to make up a new rule and put out another video where he doesn’t know what to do with his hands, and the cycle would begin again, and then repeat.

Who knows, maybe the people who can fix baseball once and for all are politicians?

Eh, probably not.

Not with their track record of “fixing” things.

