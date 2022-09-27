Kansas Twitter Account Dunks On NYC Mayor For ‘Brand’ Comment

The University of Kansas men’s basketball team was all too prepared to fire back at New York City mayor Eric Adams for some recent comments in which he said that Kansas doesn’t have a “brand.”

Take a gander for yourself.

NYC MAYOR ADAMS: "New York has a brand, and when people see it, it means something. […] Kansas doesn't have a brand." pic.twitter.com/9ER7L3PbnX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 27, 2022

“We have a brand. New York has a brand. And when people see it, it means something,” Adams said. If he stopped talking at that moment, there’d be no problem.

A significant portion of New York’s brand includes rampant crime — like a 30% increase in overall index crimes in July 2022 compared to July 2021, per the city’s crime data — and inept politicians (Adams, DeBlasio, AOC, Cuomo, the list goes on).

Undeterred, Adams decided to keep talking.

“Kansas doesn’t have a brand,” Adams’ announced, laughing to himself seemingly unaware of how out of touch he is.

Well, this of course wasn’t something that sat well with the Jayhawks who swooped in to remind the mayor that they do have a brand.

They do indeed have a brand. Their brand is winning championships.

Nice to see the Jayhawks and the good people of Kansas getting the last word after yet another out-of-touch coastal elite like Mayor Adams ran their mouth.

