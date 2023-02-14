Colts Owner Jim Irsay Tips Team’s Plans For NFL Draft While Discussing New Head Coaching Hire

Videos by OutKick

The Indianapolis Colts have hired a new head coach in Shane Steichen, and team owner Jim Irsay may be a little too excited about his team’s new man in charge.

Speaking with the media Tuesday, Irsay let Indianapolis’ NFL Draft plans slip. Irsay let the world know his team would be adding a young quarterback to develop.

It’s no secret that the Colts are targeting a quarterback in the upcoming draft, but now any element of real surprise the Colts may have had with the rest of the league is long gone.

While general manager Chris Ballard was caught off guard by Irsay’s comments, that didn’t keep Irsay from doubling down with his young quarterback praise. Irsay specifically showed some love toward Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske predicts that the Colts will indeed draft a quarterback this spring, but it won’t be Young, instead, he sees them drafting Will Levis out of Kentucky.

“I’m sticking with the idea that Indianapolis needs to draft a quarterback,” Zaksheske writes. “They’ve spent the last three seasons working their way through poor veteran quarterback play with Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan. I don’t love Levis as a prospect, but there’s no doubt in my mind that a team is going to reach for him in the Top 10. Here, I think that reach comes from the Top 5.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the Colts will look to trade up in the NFL Draft because if they want to draft Young he likely won’t be on the board when the No. 4 pick rolls around.

