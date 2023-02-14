Twitter Has Jokes About Colts Hiring ‘Dax Shepard’

Videos by OutKick
The Jeff Saturday era in Indianapolis is behind us and in its place is the dawn of the Dax Shepard era.
Truthfully, it’s the start of the Shane Steichen era, but folks can’t get passed his uncanny resemblance to the star of 2006’s film I’ve seen on Comedy Central more times than I can count, Employee of the Month.
If you were just scrolling through Twitter as we all do, you could’ve easily thought that was a picture of Shephard.
As you might expect, Twitter had a lot to say about the resemblance.
The Colts hired Dax Shepard— Mac Engel (@MacEngelProf) February 14, 2023
I threw that last one in to demonstrate the transitive property of Dac Shepard. Dax Shepard looks like Chad Kroeger, and Dax Shepard looks like Shane Steichen, therefore Chad Kroeger looks like Shane Steichen.
It’s been a busy couple of days for Steichen who most recently served as the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator. It was reported ahead of the Eagles’ Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that Indianapolis had zeroed in on Steichen.
The 37-year-old is the second Eagles OC hired by the Colts in recent years. Ex-Colts head coach Frank Reich served as the Eagles offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017 before taking the job in Indy.
