Twitter Has Jokes About Colts Hiring ‘Dax Shepard’

The Jeff Saturday era in Indianapolis is behind us and in its place is the dawn of the Dax Shepard era.

Truthfully, it’s the start of the Shane Steichen era, but folks can’t get passed his uncanny resemblance to the star of 2006’s film I’ve seen on Comedy Central more times than I can count, Employee of the Month.

We got our guy. pic.twitter.com/xZJXgfavFY — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 14, 2023

If you were just scrolling through Twitter as we all do, you could’ve easily thought that was a picture of Shephard.

As you might expect, Twitter had a lot to say about the resemblance.

The Colts hired Dax Shepard — Mac Engel (@MacEngelProf) February 14, 2023

SOMEONE MAKE THIS MOVIE:



"What happens when a rookie head coach is so determined to prove his worth to his half-crazed team owner that he'd resort to kidnapping an opposing coach?"



See Omar Epps as Mike Tomlin and Dax Shepard as Shane Steichen in 'BYE WEEK'. pic.twitter.com/SRzk5TbPlc — Mike Frazer ✝️ (@MPFrazer) February 14, 2023

Shout out to Dax Shepard for the career change https://t.co/y60fbGrvJ3 — Clay (@claypanzeri) February 14, 2023

My only question is: has anyone ever seen Shane Steichen and Dax Shepard in the same room? If Colts fandom is getting Kristen Bell in the deal that’s a true win. pic.twitter.com/uL5r7ZsM8C — Josh Boeke (@JoshBoeke) February 12, 2023

People can say what they want about hiring coaches with no experience, but I got a good feeling about Dax Shepard! #colts https://t.co/BS3fkKuRHc — Orwell's Ghost 👻 (@VeteranOfBS) February 14, 2023

All i know is that this is Dax Shepard https://t.co/541OIajJu4 — Burgers & Brats Podcast (@BurgersBrats) February 14, 2023

embarrassing confession: i, at one point, thought dax shepard was the lead singer of nickelback. i mean, look at them pic.twitter.com/65XZuQ8GeC — hannah (still from that app) (@mylifeisliming) February 11, 2023

I threw that last one in to demonstrate the transitive property of Dac Shepard. Dax Shepard looks like Chad Kroeger, and Dax Shepard looks like Shane Steichen, therefore Chad Kroeger looks like Shane Steichen.

It’s been a busy couple of days for Steichen who most recently served as the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator. It was reported ahead of the Eagles’ Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that Indianapolis had zeroed in on Steichen.

The 37-year-old is the second Eagles OC hired by the Colts in recent years. Ex-Colts head coach Frank Reich served as the Eagles offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017 before taking the job in Indy.

