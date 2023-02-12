Videos by OutKick

It would appear that the Eagles and Colts have a thing for each other’s coordinators. Indianapolis is reportedly set to continue a unique trend between the two teams with its next head coaching hire.

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts have “targeted Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their next head coach after informing other remaining candidates this morning that they are moving in a different direction.” The two sides have yet to reach an agreement, but are hopeful to do so after Super Bowl LVII.

Should the Steichen hire come to fruition as planned, it would mark the third-straight hire between the two teams. Let’s break it down:

Frank Reich served as the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia in 2016 and 2017. He was hired as the head coach of Indianapolis in 2018.

Nick Sirianni was the offensive coordinator in Indianapolis from 2018 to 2020. He was hired as the head coach of Philadelphia in 2021.

Shane Steichen was named Sirianni’s offensive coordinator in 2021. He is set to become the next head coach of the Colts.



There is no correlation between any of the three hires between Philly and Indy, other than success offensively. It just so happened to play out that way.

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen reportedly could become the Colts next head coach. (Getty Images)

Even still, the Eagles/Colts offensive coordinator to head coach trend is worth noting. It has never happened before in NFL history!

Steichen, 37, helped lead Philadelphia to the third-most points and yards per game in 2022/23 en route to the Super Bowl. He previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Chargers after working his way up through the offensive coaching ladder in Cleveland and San Diego, and at Louisville.

The Eagles will compete in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. As soon as the game (and potential celebration) ends, Steichen is expected to join Indianapolis.