Colts Lose Grover Stewart On PED Suspension As Bad News Gets Worse In Indy

Problems are piling on in Indianapolis as the Colts lose a critical player on defense. The NFL has suspended nose tackle Grover Stewart for six games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policies.

Stewart issued an apology on Tuesday.

“I want to apologize to the National Football League, the Colts organization, my teammates, our fans, and my family. I was surprised and disappointed to learn I had violated the policy. I respect the integrity of the game and would never purposefully put myself or the team in this kind of situation. I am responsible for what I put in my body, and I should have taken the proper steps to educate myself. I will learn from this moving forward, and I will take the appropriate measures to ensure this never happens again.” @IndianapolisColts

This season, Stewart has worked as the starting defensive tackle for the 3-3 Colts. Through six games, Stewart logged 20 combined tackles and five QB hits. Stewart is in the final year of a three-year, $30.75 million contract.

Injuries Keeping Indianapolis Far From Reach This Season

Colts owner Jim Irsay shared Tuesday afternoon that the Colts expect starting rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to sit out the remainder of the year. The Colts must stay alive in the AFC South without the critical players, currently second in the division behind the Jaguars.

Even with their injured teams, the Colts will have a shot at staying at .500 or better with a relatively easy schedule ahead.

Three of Indy’s next five opponents include NFC South teams without much of an offense to boast (Saints, Panthers, Buccaneers) and the Browns and Patriots in the AFC to round out the group.

Indy saw its share of suspensions to start the year. Two Colts players, Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry, were suspended in the offseason for violating the league’s gambling policy. The NFL has also been on a run of PED suspensions, including Saints backup QB Jake Haener and former Cowboys RB Ronald Jones. Haener served six games, and Jones served a two-game suspension for their respective PED violations.