Anthony Richardson Could Be Having Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

We may have seen the last of Anthony Richardson in 2023.

The Indianapolis Colts’ rookie quarterback is strongly considering season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his damaged AC joint, according to NFL Networks Ian Rapoport. After seeking multiple opinions, the Colts have decided the surgery might be the best option to fully heal Richardson’s right throwing shoulder.

Richardson left the Colts’ game against the Tennessee Titans last week’s game with a Grade 3 AC Joint Sprain. Indianapolis placed him on injured reserve list on Wednesday. Initially, they were optimistic the 21 year old could rehab and return after a few games. Now, the injury is looking more serious.

The Colts drafted Richardson in the first round (No. 4 overall). The former Florida Gator has thrown for 577 yards with three touchdowns in four games this season, with an additional 136 yards and four scores on the ground.

But, stats aside, it’s been a rough intro to the NFL for Richardson.

He suffered a concussion in Indy’s Week 2 game against the Houston Texans, which sidelined him for Week 3. Then came the shoulder injury in Week 5.

The Colts’ backup QB, Gardner Minshew, has proven he can win games — leading the Colts to victory in Richardson’s absence in both of those games. But the concern for Indianapolis, of course, is the long-term health of the highly-touted rookie.

Colts fans, understandably, are probably having flashbacks to their former signal caller, Andrew Luck. Luck retired early after dealing multiple serious injuries (including a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder) throughout his career.

But Indianapolis wants to take the lessons it learned from Luck so that history doesn’t repeat itself with Anthony Richardson. And that might mean being extra cautious in the form of a season-ending shoulder surgery.

