Anthony Richardson Is Painful Reminder Of Andrew Luck’s Battered Career With Colts

Andrew Luck still casts a giant shadow over the Indianapolis Colts and anyone such as Anthony Richardson who tries to play the quarterback.

And it may not be fair. And it may not even make sense.

Because the connection of a quarterback who started his career in 2012 and hasn’t played since 2018 shouldn’t matter in 2023.

But it does. It does because people haven’t forgotten Luck and those who have got a reminder he’s still around when he showed up on the sideline of a nationally streamed game wearing the gear of his social media parody civil war Capt. Andrew Luck.

Luck Appearance Reminds What To Avoid

That appearance, amusing and satirical and self-aware, has to have reached the inner sanctum of the Colts organization. And it had serve as a reminder of what they’re trying to avoid with Richardson.

Richardson has opened his career reminding some folks of Luck. But it’s not in the way everyone hoped.

Richardson, you see, has gotten a little battered his first four starts. It’s to the point he’s failed to finish three of those starts. It’s to the point he missed a fifth start while injured.

And this week we’ve all learned Richardson will be out for an uncertain amount of time, possibly multiple games, because of a shoulder injury.

“He will miss some time,” Colts coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Monday. “How much time? I don’t know that right now and that’s all I’ve got on that situation.”

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 24: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts scrambles against the Philadelphia Eagles during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Colts defeated the Eagles 27-13. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Anthony Richardson To Miss More Colts Games

There is a possibility Richardson, nursing that injury to his throwing shoulder, could need a trip to the injured reserve list which means he would be out a minimum of four games.

“We’re still evaluating all that stuff,” Steichen said.

So Richardson has obviously been taking some punishment at the start of his NFL career. And he’s already showing some wear.

That’s exactly what happened with Luck. And the barrage of punishment is the reason it ended sadly, prematurely for Luck.

“For the last four years or so I’ve been in this cycle of injury, pain, rehab; injury, pain, rehab,” Luck said at his 2019 retirement press conference. “And it’s been unceasing and unrelenting both inseason and offseason. I felt stuck in it. The only way I see out is to no longer play football. It’s taken my joy of this game away. I’ve been stuck in this process.

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 30: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts gives instructions to his team against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Colts Andrew Luck Was In Constant Pain At End

“I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live. And after 2016 when I played in pain and was unable to really practice, I made a vow to myself that I would not go down that path again. I find myself in a similar situation. The only way forward for me is remove myself from football and this cycle that I’ve been in.”

We must recall Luck was the NFL’s comeback player of the year in 2018 — his final season.

He missed the entire 2017 season while recovering from a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. He also admitted he played the entire 2016 season in pain.

In six seasons he played Luck compiled an litany of injuries we wouldn’t wish on an enemy:

A lacerated kidney injury that once left him urinating blood.

A torn cartilage in two ribs.

A partially torn abdomen.

A concussion.

The torn labrum in his throwing shoulder in 2017.

And even an ankle injury he was still managing in August of 2019, weeks before the start of the regular season when he called it quits.

None of this, obviously, transfers to Richardson.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 24: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Colts defeated the Eagles 27-13. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Colts Must Protect Anthony Richardson

Luck was at the end of his career after he collected all those injuries. Richardson is just starting out.

But the warning signs are already flashing for anyone paying attention. And the warning signs must be read by the Colts.

Richardson and Luck brought similar builds to Indianapolis — Richardson’s 6-foot-4 and 232 pounds to Luck’s 6-4 and 240 pounds. So it’s easy to think them both big, strong and somewhat impervious to injury and pain.

Obviously they are not.

It’s up to the franchise to build around their new quarterback in a way they didn’t with Luck. They need to protect him and their investment with an improving offensive line. They need to think about how often they expose him as a runner (he’s rushed 25 times and passed 84).

Richardson is at the start of his career. He’s nowhere near where Luck was at the end. But the Colts must remember how this can go when the quarterback is exposed and often injured, as Richardson is already showing signs of being.

That’s part of the shadow that Andrew Luck still casts over franchise.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero