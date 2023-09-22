Andrew Luck Wears Civil War Costume To 49ers/Giants Game, Proves He’s Self-Aware

Videos by OutKick
Andrew Luck made a rare public appearance Thursday for the 49ers/Giants game, and he did it in epic fashion.
The former Colts QB has pretty much disappeared from the public eye since abruptly retiring before the 2019 season, but will occasionally pop in from time to time. He’s even now coaching high school football.
However, you really don’t ever hear about Andrew Luck. The former Stanford and NFL star seems to enjoy the fact he has taken a huge step back from the public eye.
Well, he made one of those rare appearances in San Francisco Thursday night and did so dressed as a Union officer in the Civil War. Check out the absolutely epic entrance below.
Andrew Luck channels Captain Andrew Luck for Thursday Night Football.
For those of you who don’t know, there’s a very popular X parody account called Capt. Andrew Luck. The account writes fake messages addressed to “Dearest mother” as if Andrew Luck is fighting hard in the Civil War and matchups in the NFL are battles.
It’s been a must-follow for years, and despite the fact Luck last played in 2018, it’s still rolling out tweets every once in a while.
Clearly, Andrew Luck is a self-aware man, and loves the @CaptAndrewLuck account. There’s no other way to explain the fact he rolled onto the “TNF” set dressed like he was ready to march through the South to bring his family victory and glory.
There’s nothing better than a self-aware man, and the fact Luck is leaning into the popular account is laugh-out-loud funny.
Never take yourself too seriously. Life is short. Have fun with it.
That’s exactly what the former NFL gunslinger is doing, and he gave everyone something to laugh about Thursday night before the 49ers boat raced the Giants.