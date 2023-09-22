Andrew Luck Wears Civil War Costume To 49ers/Giants Game, Proves He’s Self-Aware

Videos by OutKick

Andrew Luck made a rare public appearance Thursday for the 49ers/Giants game, and he did it in epic fashion.

The former Colts QB has pretty much disappeared from the public eye since abruptly retiring before the 2019 season, but will occasionally pop in from time to time. He’s even now coaching high school football.

However, you really don’t ever hear about Andrew Luck. The former Stanford and NFL star seems to enjoy the fact he has taken a huge step back from the public eye.

Well, he made one of those rare appearances in San Francisco Thursday night and did so dressed as a Union officer in the Civil War. Check out the absolutely epic entrance below.

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you, Andrew Luck. #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/VfC2XwQYqZ — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 22, 2023

For those of you who don’t know, there’s a very popular X parody account called Capt. Andrew Luck. The account writes fake messages addressed to “Dearest mother” as if Andrew Luck is fighting hard in the Civil War and matchups in the NFL are battles.

It’s been a must-follow for years, and despite the fact Luck last played in 2018, it’s still rolling out tweets every once in a while.

Dearest mother —

Our victory frolicking has ceased. We must now begin our march to Kansas City to battle a unit of such great stature, every member has been granted the title of Chief. Our path has been long and winding, but I have never seen the men’s spirits higher.

— Andrew — Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck) January 6, 2019

Dearest mother —

I have received your care package of sugared beaver tail and cured badger shins. We continue our march to face the Jungle Cat men once more. My sidearm continues to be true, the Squirrel Oil being a tremendous benefit. Please inform the cows I am well.

— Andrew — Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck) November 29, 2018

Clearly, Andrew Luck is a self-aware man, and loves the @CaptAndrewLuck account. There’s no other way to explain the fact he rolled onto the “TNF” set dressed like he was ready to march through the South to bring his family victory and glory.

There’s nothing better than a self-aware man, and the fact Luck is leaning into the popular account is laugh-out-loud funny.

Never take yourself too seriously. Life is short. Have fun with it.

Andrew Luck wears Civil War costume to Thursday night game between the Giants and 49ers. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That’s exactly what the former NFL gunslinger is doing, and he gave everyone something to laugh about Thursday night before the 49ers boat raced the Giants.