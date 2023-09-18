Cowboys Release Ronald Jones After Serving Suspension For PEDs

Videos by OutKick

What a rough start to the season for NFL running back Ronald Jones.

The Dallas Cowboys released Jones on Monday. He was set to return to the field this week after serving a two-game suspension for violating the league’s PED guidelines.

Jones denied the allegations of steroid use yet still served his suspension.

Dallas fans openly welcomed Jones after a decent run in Tampa Bay and Kansas City as a dual-threat running back.

In 2020, Jones logged 978 rushing yards on 192 carries and seven rushing touchdowns for the Bucs. He won a championship that year under Tom Brady’s offense. Jones then joined the Kansas City Chiefs and won another Super Bowl.

With Ezekiel Elliott gone, Dallas needed more bodies in the backfield to carry the offensive load with lead guy Tony Pollard.

Cowboys RB Ronald Jones (suspension) can return today to active roster. That does not mean he will. Team already has four RBs on 53-man roster, and it makes no sense to expose a young back to waivers. Mike McCarthy: “We haven’t discussed the direction we’re going.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 18, 2023

Jones appeared ripe for the role until his PED suspension derailed those plans.

Still a capable runner at 26, Jones could attract plenty of attention from teams that have started the year poorly on the ground. Those teams include the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans.

Teams currently managing backfield injuries such as the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions could also come knocking.