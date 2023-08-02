Cowboys’ RB Ronald Jones Says He’s Not On Steroids After Being Suspended For PEDs

Videos by OutKick

Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones was handed a two-game suspension for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances on Monday but wants it on the record that he does not use steroids.

Jones, who appeared in six games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season, spoke with reporters at Dallas training camp on Tuesday to clear the air.

“I just want to clear my name,” Jones said, per the Cowboys. “Everybody wants to say I’m on steroids and, clearly, I’m not. I’m one of the skinniest dudes on the team and in the league.”

“People are gonna say what they want, but I’ve never cheated the game of football.”

Ronald Jones will miss the Dallas Cowboys’ first two games of the season. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He further explained that the substance in question is a “heart stimulant” he’d long been prescribed, which resulted in the suspension being a major surprise. Despite being caught off guard, Jones took full responsibility for the situation.

“It wasn’t any steroid or anything to enhance my game. It was medicine prescribed by a doctor that I wasn’t aware of. The tests came back and I’m responsible for what I put in my body,” Jones explained

“Just gotta make sure it’s not gonna happen again.”

Jones, who will not be paid during his two-game suspension, is eligible to return to Dallas’ active roster on September 18. The former second-round pick out of USC was signed by the Cowboys in March of this year.