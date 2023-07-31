Dallas Cowboys RB Ronald Jones Suspended For Two Games After Violating NFL’s PED Policy

Videos by OutKick

Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones — formerly with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — is suspended for two games after violating the NFL’s PED guidelines.

As relayed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the league released a statement on the violation, stating Jones will be eligible to return Sept. 18.

Dallas Down A RB With Ronald Jones Suspension

The decision read: “Ronald Jones of the Dallas Cowboys has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2023 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.”

Jones is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Cowboys’ active roster on Monday, Sept. 18, following the team’s Week 2 game vs. the New York Jets.”

Dallas’ RB depth remains scant without Jones. Tony Pollard remains at the top of the chart while recovering from a fractured fibula injury in January. Backup Malik Davis and rookie Deuce Vaughn fill out the remaining RB spots.

Jones Adds Value To Cowboys Backfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Jones out of USC in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Jones earned starting reps for the team after battling with Peyton Barber. He remained on the Bucs amid Tom Brady’s move to Tampa in 2020.

Ronald Jones, formerly of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Jones took a bit of a backseat to Leonard Fournette in Brady’s offense but reaped the rewards when Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV.

In his first championship regular season, Jones logged 978 rushing yards on 192 carries and seven rushing touchdowns.

After four years in Tampa, Jones joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. He appeared in six games for the Chiefs (17 carries, 70 yards) and won his second Super Bowl after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles.