Ronald Jones Tweets That He Wants Out Of Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs running back Ronald Jones has tweeted out that he wants his release from the team.

Welcome to 2022. Where athletes head straight to their social media accounts to voice their displeasures.

Sure would like a RELEASE right about now — Rojo ひ “The Breeze” (@rojo) October 29, 2022

JONES HASN’T BEEN ACTIVE THIS YEAR

Jones hasn’t played in a regular season Chiefs game since signing a one-year, $1.5 million contract this past offseason. The Chiefs have not even activated Jones despite the running back being completely healthy.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Ronald Jones tweeted out that he wants to be released from the team. He hasn’t played yet this season. (Getty Images)

Jones is a second-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018, playing four seasons there before signing with Kansas City in the offseason. In 2020, he ran for 978 yards and seven touchdowns.

However, the Chiefs are stacked at the running back position. Jones isn’t likely to see any playing time with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon on the depth chart.

It’s unclear if the Chiefs will grant his request.

The Chiefs are in first place in the AFC West with a record of 5-2. Their next game is against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6.