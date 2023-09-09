Colorado Strikes Gold With New ‘Turnover Throne’

Videos by OutKick
You wanna know what makes this country great? Look no further than the new Turnover Throne on the Colorado sideline today. Forget everything you know about college football props. Chains, axes, crowns, whatever — they’re all obsolete now.
Deion Sanders — as he’s done for months now — has set a new standard, not only at Colorado but for all of college football.
Behold, the turnover throne!
Deion Sanders sets the tone with new Colorado turnover throne
My God. It’s majestic. It’s beautiful. It’s so perfectly obnoxious that it makes me want to cry.
This is why college football is the best. More of this. Remember when the 2017 Miami Hurricanes rocked the boat with the turnover chain? That started this whole prop thing in college football, and now Deion Sanders has taken it to a new level.
Now, the caveat here is Colorado should probably be getting some turnovers. Maybe don’t be tied 0-0 after one quarter with a stinky Nebraska team in the biggest game in program history? Do I sound like a nervous Colorado -2.5 bettor? You bet your ass I do.
Anyway, I can’t wait to see Travis Hunter rule this iron throne throughout the season. Hell, he’ll probably bring it with him to the Heisman ceremony in December.
Thank God college football is back. I can’t say it enough.
Long live the turnover throne.