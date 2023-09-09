Colorado Celebrating This Pathetic Stat Is Exactly Why Deion Sanders Was Hired

Videos by OutKick

It’s Week 2 of the college football season, otherwise known as Deion Sanders Day in Boulder and the biggest day in Colorado history.

I just hope there are enough fans there to see it!

In maybe the most stunning headline I’ve ever read in the history of sports, Colorado fans are … bragging? … about slightly outnumbering Nebraska fans at today’s game … in Boulder.

Maybe I’m missing something? I hope I am. But, on paper, all I see is this, and it ain’t pretty:

Colorado is celebrating a projected 60-40 split in favor of Buffs' fans lol https://t.co/XnoHkHdVww — Kaleb Henry (@iKalebHenry) September 7, 2023

Colorado brags about barely outnumbering Nebraska? This is why Deion Sanders was brought in

Lol. What? Huh? I know football is different down here (It Just Means More!), but that’s not something I’ve ever worried about in Florida.

When we had season tickets to the Tebow Gators growing up, we never worried about being outnumbered by LSU fans. Just wasn’t a real concern.

I guess it’s a thing in Colorado, though?

VividSeats.com told The Post this week that based on seats sold and market trends, the popular ticketing site is projecting via its “Fan Forecast” algorithm that 60% of the crowd at Folsom Field for Deion Sanders’ home debut will be wearing CU gold on Saturday.

That would flip the crowd makeup at Folsom for this tilt from four years earlier, when Cornhuskers fans in September 2019 accounted for an estimated 60-65% of the sellout crowd.

Athletic director Rick George has been pleading in the months leading up to Saturday’s game for Buffs fans to “keep the red out” for Sanders’ debut, and to some degree, VividSeats says, he might just get his wish.

Congrats?

And how about this little quote from a lifelong Buffs fan:

“I think this year it’s going to be close to 50-50, and I think CU fans will barely outnumber Nebraska (supporters),” Cary said. “(It will be) 51-49% gold. I’m optimistic. I really do think there’s huge hype with Coach Prime.”

Oh yeah, huge! Massive. 51-49, in favor of the home team. Stop the count!

I’m all in on Deion Sanders, by the way. This ain’t a shot at him or the school. Frankly, it’s more about the absurdity of the above quote. This is what Prime means when he talks about changing the culture.

That’s a loser’s mentality, Cary. Sell that stadium out with all black and gold and heckle the hell out of anyone wearing red. Show no mercy, leave no doubt.

This is Prime Time. This is Deion Sanders. These are the 22nd-ranked Colorado Damn Buffaloes.

Make Boulder Great Again!