Colorado-Nebraska Is The Most Expensive Buffaloes Football Game In History

Videos by OutKick

Imagine telling someone one year ago the Colorado Buffaloes game would be the hottest ticket in the country.

Colorado has sold $430,000 in single-game football tickets since its 45-42 upset road win against Natty runners-up TCU last Saturday. And if you want to attend this Saturday’s home opener against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, you’d better be ready to fork over some serious cash.

In fact, according to TickPick, it’s the most expensive Colorado Buffaloes game in history.

As of Tuesday, the “get-in” price on TickPick is $476. Before the win over TCU, you could snag a Colorado-Nebraska ticket for $266.

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

And it’s not just the most expensive college game in the country. These Colorado Ticket prices are higher than the “get-in” cost for each of the top three NFL games this week:

Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots ($286)

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears ($332)

Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs ($162)

Colorado went 1-11 last season and is expecting a major turnaround under Coach Deion Sanders.

According to TickPick, the combined cost for a fan who wanted to attend every Buffaloes home game last season was $222 — 53% less expensive than the cheapest ticket to attend this Saturday’s game alone.

But if you can’t quite swing the trip to Folsom Field, you can catch the game on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff.

Colorado Buffaloes See Spike In Ticket Sales Under Deion Sanders

Call it a return on investment.

Sanders’ deal with Colorado is for five years, $29.5 million, which is an average of $5.9 million per year. He’ll also earn $200,000 raises each year over the life of the contract.

So when Colorado athletic director Rick George was asked how the Buffs could afford the richest contract in the program’s history, his answer was pretty clear: They can’t.

Not yet, anyway.

“We don’t have the money yet,” George said. “But I know we’ll have it so I’m not worried about that piece.”

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

George must have had a crystal ball. Because after Sanders’ hiring, Buffaloes fans donated a record $28 million to the athletic department and sold out season tickets for the first time in 27 years.

Whether the 2023 Colorado Buffaloes are for real remains to be seen.

But the hype train is moving full speed. And it’s carrying millions in cash.