Deion Sanders’ first week at Colorado was unlike any other. Coach Prime arrived in Boulder and made it very clear that things are going to be different in the new era.

Not only did he tell current players to transfer if they aren’t prepared for competition, he told them that he is bringing his “Louis Vuitton luggage” with him— meaning that he is bringing in better players from Jackson State and through the transfer portal. It was bold and abrasive, but honest and direct.

Of the many players that will be joining Sanders at Colorado, his son Shedeur will be the starting quarterback. He said so during the opening statement of his introductory press conference.

Travis Hunter Jr.’s transfer is also imminent. The former No. 1 overall recruit who shocked everyone by committing to Jackson State over Florida State and other offers will play for the Buffaloes if everything goes according to plan.

Shedeur and Hunter following Sanders west comes as no surprise. However, there are surely going to be a few big splashes in coming weeks as Coach Prime establishes himself at his new school.

Sanders will coach his former program in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday, but has promised the biggest recruiting weekend in ‘the history of Colorado football’ when he returns.

Coach Prime (@DeionSanders) says after he finishes what he started And gets a W in the Celebration Bowl. He’s going to return to Boulder and have the biggest recruiting weekend ever in the history of University of Colorado History! #GoBuffs #CoachPrime #IBELIEVE #ScoBuffs pic.twitter.com/YuoshGkuYo — ColoradoBuffRecruiting🦬🏔 (@PrimeNRalphie) December 8, 2022

In the meantime, Sanders and his staff is already putting in the work. And it’s already paying off.

Coach Prime always goes all-out.

Seven days after their new head coach was announced, the Buffaloes hosted a slew of recruits in Boulder on Saturday. Some of them were high school prospects, others were transfer portal players.

Even though it was just a “small” event, they went all-out with fancy cars and fresh graphics.

Since the Coach Prime era began, Colorado’s design team has been on fire. They have been churning out elite content in a climate where media is crucial in recruiting.

That was no exception when it came to the commitment graphics and visit visuals. With a lot of talent in town, the Buffaloes had a new Jaguar and GT40 on the field for photos.

The luxury vehicle trend is not new, as Lane Kiffin really got the ball rolling, but it doesn’t take away from the results. Photos from the visits always go crazy and that was the case again on Saturday.

Thank you to @DeionSanders @CoachHartJSU and the entire CU staff for a fantastic weekend in Boulder!! Excited to get started in January! #Primetime pic.twitter.com/R0mpLoYUDi — Victory Johnson (@VictoryKaleb) December 11, 2022

They also hit a basketball game and the entire arena went bonkers.

Colorado’s first recruiting weekend with Deion Sanders at the helm was a success.

The Buffaloes landed their first blue-chip commitment in four-star running back Dylan Edwards.

Three-star wide receiver Asaad Waseem also announced his decision to play for the Buffaloes. His commitment video was sports-car heavy and cold as ice.

Cal-Berkeley transfer Champion Johnson committed to Colorado as well. His announcement featured the GT40 front-and-center.

C O M M I T T E D #SkoBuffs #primetime pic.twitter.com/EPDP8YDP8k — Champion Johnson (@c_jnson44) December 11, 2022

The transfer portal is open and Early Signing Day is just around the corner. Sanders has made it abundantly clear that he “is coming” and plans to make a statement with his recruiting in the next few months.

Coach Prime’s recruiting weekend featured a GT40 and a Jaguar, and he already has fans offering their cars for future shoots.

@DeionSandersJr @DeionSanders if you need another car anytime you can use mine. 15 Porsche 911 Turbo S. Been a Buff since 1972 at age 8. Have ten season tickets. #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/yfHbRuRUlB — Steven L Martin (@slm4buffs) December 10, 2022

If Saturday was a just a small visit weekend, there is no telling what the “biggest recruiting weekend in school history” will entail. It is going to be flashy, as is expected from ‘Prime Time.’