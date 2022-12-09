Colorado Crowd Erupts When Deion Sanders, Shedeur Spotted At Basketball Game

Jackson State fans are in shambles over Deion Sanders leaving, but Colorado fans are READY for the Prime Time experience.

Sanders and son Shedeur attended Colorado’s men’s basketball game Thursday night against Colorado State, and the packed house QUICKLY realized their new coach/QB1 was in the building.

Word spread like a wildfire, and the CU Events Center erupted into a “Deion Sanders” chant as the jumbotron slowly panned to the hooded head coach in the stands.

Coach Prime has Shedeur stand up for an ovation as BOOMING “Deion Sanders 👏👏 👏👏👏” chants break out at tonight’s Colorado vs. Colorado State hoops game pic.twitter.com/FFNcS7Slgt — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) December 9, 2022

‘Deion Sanders’ chants break out at Colorado basketball game

Electric city.

Think Colorado needed an injection of energy? Goodness. Give Boulder a winner, STAT!

The Sanders Boys have taken over the city less than a week after arriving, with Deion taking a blowtorch to the current roster while also naming Shedeur QB1 at the opening presser.

“I’m bringing my own luggage with me, and it’s Louis,” Sanders said at his first team meeting last Sunday, giving us quite possibly the greatest one-liner in history.

Think Colorado is ready for Deion Sanders? (Getty Images)

Sanders has already overhauling the current staff, too.

He brought in Sean Lewis from Kent State to be his new offensive coordinator, while stealing one of Nick Saban’s assistants – Charles Kelly – to run the defense.

Not bad!

Don’t know if any of this will ultimately work out or not, but I, for one, am HERE for the Deion Sanders-in-Colorado ride.

The fans are, too.