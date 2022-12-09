Colorado Expects Massive Ticket Sales Spike After Hiring Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes are expecting to have a packed stadium next football stadium after hiring Deion Sanders.

The Buffaloes officially pulled the trigger on hiring Sanders last weekend, and his impact has already been noticeable. CU has been in the news more in the past week than the school has been the past few years. There’s a ton of buzz and energy surrounding the program, and excitement is off the charts.

Well, Colorado expects that buzz to translate to massive ticket sales.

Deion Sanders is already having a major impact at CU. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders is already having a big impact.

“We anticipate every game to be sold out, and I think this will be the first time we’ve had a season where every single game is actually sold out. It’s a proud moment to be here for this and help plan and strategize how we will do this,” senior associate athletic director over external operations Alex Williams told CBS News. Folsom Field has a capacity of roughly 50,000.

Not only is Colorado expecting to have every home game sold out, but Sanders’ arrival has resulted in a huge boost off the field.

Deion Sanders is the new football coach at Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Since hiring Deion Sanders, Colorado had its highest day of online merchandise sales at $49,800 and gained nearly 175,000 new social media followers.

Again, people are fired up for Deion Sanders and he’s already having a monster impact.

Prime numbers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zGILBecBjl — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 7, 2022

CU went 1-11 this season. The Buffaloes were terrible. Unbelievably bad. The weight to turn the program around is now on Deion Sanders’ shoulders. Excitement is buzzing and fans can’t wait for the 2023 season to start. No matter what happens, there’s no doubt fans are in for a wild ride.