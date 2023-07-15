College Golfer Lilia Schneider Doesn’t Let Bad News Stop Summer Revenge Tour

Videos by OutKick

College golfer Lilia Schneider — Bryson DeChambeau’s one-time girlfriend — can’t stop making birdies and making content.

Any golf influencer worth their salt knows the two go hand in hand, though.

The Marion star continues her summer revenge tour recovering from a spring injury, slowly but surely working her way back into form ahead of the fall.

Between celebrating the Fourth of July by the lake with some fireworks, hitting bombs off the tee and rolling 3-footers for birdie, it’s been a massive few weeks.

Luckily, Lilia’s been more than up to the challenge:

Lilia Schneider hits a snag in recovery

Now, there are a couple updates from Lilia Schneider herself, which she shared in a separate TikTok that won’t let me embed here. I don’t know why, but I gave up after 10 minutes, so here’s the link.

In short, it’s been a wild week for one of the NCAA’s most promising golfers. The good news? She graduated PT. The bad news? It’s because she may need surgery.

Not great.

She also hit the lake in a Kayak, crushed the beach, went to the ER for some unknown reason, did a little Sunday church and played with her dog.

Big week, as I said. A lot of ups and downs.

Anyway, Lilia burst onto the scene last fall when she was spotted in Bryson’s golf cart and she’s been on everyone’s radar ever since.

The Marion golfer had a rocky spring season due to the injury, and it appears she still has a ways to go even though she’s back to hitting tanks off the tee.

Hoping it all works out!