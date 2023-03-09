Colin Kaepernick Says His White Adoptive Parents ‘Perpetuated Racism’ As He Takes His Anti-White Agenda To A New Level

Videos by OutKick

Colin Kaepernick isn’t afraid to call anyone racist, including the two white people who adopted him at just five weeks old. The anti-cop, anti-America, anti-white former NFL quarterback threw his adoptive parents under the bus in a recent interview claiming they “perpetuated racism.”

Kaepernick, whose biological mother is white, was put up for adoption because his black biological father left his mother before he was born.

Rick and Teresa Kaepernick adopted Colin, and despite providing him with a home and a life in Turlock, California, there were “very problematic things” the former QB had to go through due to his adoptive parents being white.

“I know my parents loved me. But they were still very problematic things that I went through,” Kaepernick told CBS News.

“I think it was important to show that, no, this can happen in your own home, and how we move forward collectively while addressing the racism that is being perpetuated,” he added.

Colin Kaepernick insinuated that his white adoptive mother is a racist. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick Claims His Parents Made Racist Remarks

Kaepernick has released a new graphic novel titled ‘Change The Game’ and illustrates one example of his parents perpetuating racism.

Kaepernick wanted to get his hair braided into cornrows like Allen Iverson, but his parents pushed back on the idea.

“He’s getting what rolls?” his mom says in the graphic novel.

Kaepernick said that after getting cornrows his mom warned his hair was “not professional” and he “looked like a little thug.”

Every teenager in the history of mankind has gotten into a dispute about their hairstyle with their parents, but Kaepernick’s mom not liking his hair is racist in his mind because she is a white woman.

Just when you thought Colin Kaepernick couldn’t get any more ridiculous he releases a graphic novel with an excerpt about the woman who raised him being racist.