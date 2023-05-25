Colin Kaepernick Still Playing Victim, Claims NFL Hasn’t Made Any ‘Substantial Change’ With Ridiculous Blanket Statement

Videos by OutKick

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2017 despite the infinite number of publicity stunts he, the league, and mainstream media have attempted to pull off to get him back into the league.

While Kaep is coming up on the seven-year anniversary of his final NFL game, some in the media still seem to think his opinion about anything associated with the league matters.

In reality, the overwhelming majority of sports fans moved on from Kaepernick as soon as he exited the league. Many, writing him off the moment he took a knee during the national anthem to show the country he hates cops.

Colin Kaepernick doesn’t think the NFL is changed, is not living in reality. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

NPR is unsurprisingly a member of that crowd who still sees Kaepernick as some sort of unofficial spokesperson for the league. The left-leaning organization a portion of your tax dollars goes to, recently asked Kaepernick if he believes the league has “changed for the better” since his last game in January 1, 2017.

To no surprise, Kaepernick shared a long-winded blanket statement simply to say no without any examples from actual reality.

“I haven’t seen any substantial change. I think there is a lot of work to do on that front,” Kapernick said. “Obviously, not playing and being out of the NFL for six years is an indictment on where they are currently at. So I wouldn’t put them at the forefront of goodwill and best of intentions in how they operate.”

Colin Kaepernick Ignores Facts That Don’t Fit His Agenda

So, according to Kaepernick’s big brain, the league lacks “goodwill” because he’s going on year seven of not being employed by an NFL franchise.

He must’ve missed the league writing social justice messages on every field and item imaginable over the last few years, promoting political agendas in its commercials more than actual football, or the fact that six of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league today are black.

Then again facts don’t really matter to Kaepernick, NPR, or the folks still claiming that the former QB hasn’t been given another shot in the NFL because of his skin color and taking a knee on a sideline.

