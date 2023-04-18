Four Out of Five Highest-Paid NFL QBs Are Black, How Will Race Baiters Explain That?: Clay Travis

Videos by OutKick

First of all, congratulations to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts — a very rich man after receiving an insane five-year, $255 million contract from Philly.

Hurts — who’s played exceptionally the last two years and was elite in the Super Bowl — will make the most per year for an NFL player at $51 million. His deal beats out Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes for the most money by a QB, per season.

Adding Hurts, four of the top-five highest-paid QBs in the NFL are black, which raises an interesting point.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Racism Narratives Tackled By Hurts’ New Deal

Hurts’ contract was another great example that the NFL is a meritocracy and that the color of a player’s skin should no longer be in our sports discussions.

What the MS-ESPN’s of the world try to argue is that all criticism against black quarterbacks is a sign of a disproportion between them and their white counterparts. And also that black QBs are paid lesser, which is complete nonsense.

In one of the worst woke narratives in the NFL, assumed racism against black quarterbacks is an inane excuse for not holding an underperforming player accountable.

Hurts’ $255 million contract, with $179.3 million guaranteed, is not a question regarding whether he’s black or not. It was money well earned for his elite play and strong case as a franchise QB.

How are the race baiters going to explain that the NFL is super racist when four of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL — Hurts, Murray, Watson and Mahomes — are all black?

Sports is the last refuge of the meritocracy: The best man or the best woman wins. The more you win and the more talented you are, the more money you make. Capitalism is a major boon to what makes the NFL and other major leagues a valuable product as teams pay to retain or gain a competitive advantage through the most skilled players on the market.

So next time a player complains about not getting paid, remember that it’s all about talent and not the “racist” NFL.

Identity politics has no business in sports.

Watch the full take from Monday’s OutKick the Show: