Son Of ‘Yellowstone’ Star Lands Major SEC Football Offer

Cole Hauser’s son Ryland has earned an offer to play SEC football.

The class of 2023 athlete scored an offer from Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Ryland currently lines up at tight end, wide receiver and defensive end for Jensen Beach High School in Florida.

At the moment, MSU’s offer is the only D1 offer Ryland holds, but Appalachian State, Rutgers and Indiana are all showing interest.

If your only offer to play college football is in the SEC, you’re still doing just fine!

Cole Hauser’s son Ryland earns SEC football offer. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Ryland is also not a small person at all. He’s listed at 6-4 and 225 pounds. That’s one big teenager, and clearly, Leach likes something he sees in him!

Cole Hauser has become famous for playing Rip on “Yellowstone,” and his son might now play college football in the SEC for one of the most entertaining coaches in America.

That’s a whole lot of winning for one family!

Whenever you have one of the most famous actors on TV starring in the best show on TV and a rising football prospect in the same family, you’re doing something right!