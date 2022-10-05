Cole Beasley – Tom Brady’s Teammate – Retires After Two Games To Spend Time With Family

Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL after playing just two games with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Beasley, who was signed off the streets just a few weeks ago, apparently saw what was going on with Tom and Gisele and was scared straight.
OK, not really. But, maybe?
“He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband,” Justin Turner, Beasley’s agent, told NFL Network.
Cole Beasley calls it quits after two games with Tom Brady, Bucs
Beasley spent most of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills before signing with the Bucs in September.
Now 33, Beasley’s career began as an undrafted free agent in Dallas. With the Cowboys, he caught 319 passes for 3,271 yards and 23 touchdowns from 2012-2018.
He left for the Bills in 2019 and became a pretty reliable target for a young Josh Allen, catching at least 67 passes in each season and recording 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Beasley was released in March, signed with the Bucs a few weeks ago, and caught four passes in two games before calling it a career.
Now, back to Brady …
Don’t know if you’ve heard, but Tampa Tom and wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly hired divorce lawyers earlier this week and their marriage appears on the fritz.
Brady’s home-life has been in the news for months now ever since he mysteriously left training camp for 11 days in August, and the rumor mill says that Gisele isn’t happy that he decided to un-retire in the spring.
Combine that with Beasley’s quick 360 on playing again, and, well, Twitter gobbled it all up.
Anyway, congrats to Cole Beasley for knowing it was officially time to move on.
Frankly, the guy had a pretty underrated career, and probably would’ve been a Hall of Famer had he linked up with Brady in New England.
Don’t know what it is about him, but he seems like a Bill Belichick receiver to me!