Cole Beasley – Tom Brady’s Teammate – Retires After Two Games To Spend Time With Family

Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL after playing just two games with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Beasley, who was signed off the streets just a few weeks ago, apparently saw what was going on with Tom and Gisele and was scared straight.

OK, not really. But, maybe?

“He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband,” Justin Turner, Beasley’s agent, told NFL Network.

#Buccaneers WR Cole Beasley has decided to retire, his agents Joel and Justin Turner (@yourNFLAgent) tell me and @TomPelissero.



“He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband,” Justin Turner says. pic.twitter.com/qq69vjZPIR — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 5, 2022

Cole Beasley calls it quits after two games with Tom Brady, Bucs

Beasley spent most of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills before signing with the Bucs in September.

Now 33, Beasley’s career began as an undrafted free agent in Dallas. With the Cowboys, he caught 319 passes for 3,271 yards and 23 touchdowns from 2012-2018.

He left for the Bills in 2019 and became a pretty reliable target for a young Josh Allen, catching at least 67 passes in each season and recording 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Beasley was released in March, signed with the Bucs a few weeks ago, and caught four passes in two games before calling it a career.

Cole Beasley saw what was going on with Tom Brady and decided it was time to leave the NFL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, back to Brady …

Don’t know if you’ve heard, but Tampa Tom and wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly hired divorce lawyers earlier this week and their marriage appears on the fritz.

Brady’s home-life has been in the news for months now ever since he mysteriously left training camp for 11 days in August, and the rumor mill says that Gisele isn’t happy that he decided to un-retire in the spring.

Combine that with Beasley’s quick 360 on playing again, and, well, Twitter gobbled it all up.

Cole Beasley: “It’s time for me to retire and spend more time with my family and become a full time husband and Dad.



Gisele to Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/c79R5fwTvI — The Foul Line Podcast (@4statesfoulline) October 5, 2022



Cole Beasley said lemme retire before I end up in divorce court too 💀 — Mike Huncho (@MikeHuncho1997) October 5, 2022

Cole Beasley retires so he can be a husband and a father:



Giselle: Why can’t you do that Tom?



Brady: pic.twitter.com/BwIGe5i6gQ — Corey Cross (@cocropoker) October 5, 2022

Cole Beasley: "It's time for me to retire from professional football so I can be a family man for my wife and kids."



Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/9CDv8Z8KaI — mikey davinci 🦅 (@OhGAWDMikey) October 5, 2022

Cole Beasley mysteriously retiring a day after the Tom and Giselle news broke kinda sus — Matt (@MEHusk16) October 5, 2022

cole beasley watched toms wife leave him and decided to not let that happen to him https://t.co/fRtf5f852f — dyl (@dillyz_) October 5, 2022

Gisele seeing Cole Beasley retire for his family while Tom Brady returned to play another season pic.twitter.com/Fxv8XrzIzg — LouAye🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆IFB (@LouAye_) October 5, 2022

Anyway, congrats to Cole Beasley for knowing it was officially time to move on.

Frankly, the guy had a pretty underrated career, and probably would’ve been a Hall of Famer had he linked up with Brady in New England.

Don’t know what it is about him, but he seems like a Bill Belichick receiver to me!