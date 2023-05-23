Coach Robert Saleh Believes Jets Are One Of ‘Six Or Eight Teams’ With Legit Chance At Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh believes this time of year there are 32 NFL coaches telling their teams they have a chance to win a championship. But, with the exception of a few teams, most coaches are lying or deluding themselves.

And Saleh believes he and his team are among the exceptions this season.

“I think 32 coaches stand in front of their teams every year and talk about winning a championship,” Saleh told reporters on Tuesday. “And realistically there’s maybe six or eight teams that have an actual chance to do it.

“And I do think we are one of those teams. But none of it matters unless we take of it today.”

(L-R) New York Jets team president Hymie Elhai, team owner Christopher Johnson, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, team owner Woody Johnson, and head coach Robert Saleh pose during an introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on April 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Reasons Jets Will Compete For A Championship

The Jets as a Super Bowl contender is not a new idea. The Jets’ coach placing his team in that championship conversation is new and probably fair.

Because the Jets have been eyebrow-deep in good news since the offseason began:

They traded for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, solving their seemingly biggest roster problem.

They added free agents, such as receivers Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman, that should help improve depth and make the team better.

And Rodgers, notoriously absent from the Green Bay Packers offseason program the last couple of years, is at the Jets program — including the current OTA practices.

But, the Jets do have issues to resolve. The beauty of those, however, is Saleh believes they will get solved.

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) looks on during the NFL game between the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings on December 4th, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium, in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jets Have Issues, Including Quinnen Williams

First is the contract negotiation with Pro Bowl defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. Williams is entering the final year of his contract and wants an extension. It’s not going to be cheap.

And there are negotiations afoot. But in the meantime, Williams is staying away from the club this offseason.

“I’m not worried at all,” Saleh said. “That thing will get done and he’ll be here.”

You didn’t think that was all, right?

Saleh has to manage his offensive line issues, particularly at the tackle spots. Both come with serious questions.

The Jets have Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton penciled in the starting slots. But Brown is 37-years-old and has played left tackle almost exclusively in his career. Becton, meanwhile, has missed all but one game the past two seasons and wants to play left tackle exclusively.

So the Jets have an old left tackle. And an injury-plagued right tackle that wants to play left tackle.

Oh, and Becton has suggested one of the reasons he was injured so much, particularly last year, is because the Jets tried to slot him in at right tackle.

Not optimal.

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) warms up during New York Jets training camp on August 10, 2021 at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Robert Saleh, Jets Manage Uncertainty At Tackle

“I’m going to be honest, I’m not going to get into the negative of all of it,” Saleh said. “Because if you talk to 10 people, it’s not about finger pointing. What I’m focused on though is Mekhi has done an unbelievable job of getting his weight down toward a healthy weight that’s sustainable. He’s been available during OTAs, he’s been prompt and diligent with regards to meetings.

“I think he’s in probably the best shape of his life an he’s attacking it. That’s most important. Whatever happened in the past, happened in the past.”

Robert Saleh believes the right tackle and left tackle issues will work themselves out.

“The best five are on the field,” Saleh said. “I think Duane Brown has something to say about it, Max Mitchell has something to say about it, I think the young kid Carter Warren … Billy [Turner]. We have a lot of really good tackles right now.

“It’ll be a good, healthy competition and those who attack it with the right mindset will end up reaping the benefits.”

All good for the Jets as they see themselves a legitimate championship caliber team.

