Jets Lineman Mekhi Becton Flames Coaching Staff For Season-Ending Injury: ‘No One Cared’

New York Jets offensive lineman Mekhi Becton doesn’t seem to be the biggest fan of his coaching staff.

Becton’s last two seasons in the NFL have been a mess. He hurt his knee in 2021, switched to right tackle during the 2022 offseason and then suffered a season-ending knee injury before the season ever started.

He knows exactly who he blames for his health struggles:

The coaches who made the decision to switch him from left to right tackle. Becton argues the move put more pressure and stress on his already hobbled knee, which led to the 2022 injury.

“It made no sense to put me at right tackle. I hurt my right knee. That’s going to be the knee that I put the most pressure on [while backpedaling in pass protection]. I explained it [to the coaches], but no one cared…I got forced to play a position I don’t play, and then I was pretty much telling them I wasn’t feeling good the whole time throughout camp, and I was told I shouldn’t be complaining. Go out there and do it. I was limping throughout the whole practice, and I just took a step and my knee buckled and I got hurt again and had to get reconstructive surgery,” Becton said in an interview with Newsday.

Well, in case there was any doubt about how Mekhi Becton feels about how his health was injured, it should be erased now.

His comments are about as blunt as it gets. It also sounds like Becton doesn’t plan on sitting back and crushing beers with the coaches moving forward.

“They’re OK. I mean, it is what it is,” Becton told Newsday when asked about his current relationship with the staff.”

Whenever a player says “it is what it is” in response to a question about a relationship, you know things aren’t going well. The same can be said for just about any other aspect of life. Imagine being asked how your marriage is going and responding with, “It is what it is.”

It tells people everything they need to know with just five words.

Becton is now ready to get back to his old ways after showing flashes at times in 2020. He’s on the last year of his deal, and it’s now a put up or shut up situation for the former Louisville star. Clearly, he has a major axe to grind.