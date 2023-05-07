Videos by OutKick

When Mekhi Becton was drafted No. 11 by the New York Jets in 2020, he was supposed to be the organization’s future at left tackle. The 6-foot-7, 350-pound former Louisville anchor has not lived up to his billing thus far.

As a result of some brief weight issues and multiple injuries, Becton has played just 15 games. He missed most of 2021 and all of 2022.

Now, with the team turning its focus toward the new era with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, Becton’s position is up in the air. Obviously, the team would like to have him on the offensive line if healthy and deserving.

But where?

New York added multiple linemen through both free agency and the NFL Draft. Rookie Carter Warren, 14-year veteran Duane Brown, 2022 fourth-round pick Max Mitchell and Becton will all be in the mix for both the left and right tackle positions.

Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler, only plays on the left side, so that is likely where he will play for the Jets. But that won’t make Becton happy.

He made that abundantly clear in a since-deleted tweet. He wants to start at left tackle.

I. Am. A. Left. Tackle! — Mekhi Becton on Twitter

Clearly, Becton doesn’t like the idea of moving to the right side. Not only is left tackle his natural position, but he is concerned that the right tackle spot might put additional stress on his twice-surgically repaired right knee, according to Rich Cimini.

Head coach Robert Saleh doesn’t care.

His message to the (disgruntled?) left, maybe right tackle was simple.

Go earn the left tackle. — Robert Saleh, via Rich Cimini

Plain and simple. You want it? Go get it.

This will be Saleh’s third year with the Jets. He doesn’t mince his words and it’s refreshing.

If Becton believes he is a left tackle, great. Win your spot! Nothing is given.