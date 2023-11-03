Cleveland State’s Hannah White Hits The Beach, Woman Rides Out A Tsunami, McAfee Hate & Will Levis Loves Arm Day

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps — the one where I save all the reader emails from the week just for today so I can easily add column inches to the class and get us across the finish line as quick as possible. Oh yeah, I reckon it’s also the one where we’ll welcome former Cleveland State basketball player Hannah White to class, too.

Win-win!

First Friday of November … how we feeling? Halloween is sadly gone. Of course, everyone has already mentally skipped Thanksgiving and already sucking down peppermint mochas with Mariah Carey insufferably blasting in their stupid air pods.

We’ve got a double-decker sandwich of a class for you today, which works out well because it’s also National Sandwich Day!

I LOVE a good sandwich. Actually been on a pretty big turkey and pepperoni kick lately, too. Sounds like we’re gonna pump out another Mount Rushmore, doesn’t it?

Along the way we’ll get to Hannah White and her fall trip to the beach, check the mail — which is overflowing with Pat McAfee takes — and maybe ride out a tsunami together? If it sounds terrifying, rest assured … it is!

Oh yeah — Will Levis’ biceps had the internet BUZZING last night. Naturally, we’ll dive in.

OK, enough talk. Grab a stupid holiday ale, pour it out because it’s only Nov. 3, and then slug down a pumpkin beer like a real man and strap in. It’s a Friday ‘Cap!

Mail time and Pat McAfee

Like I said, we have a ton of mail to get to today and I don’t like the PO box sitting full over the weekend, so let’s rip open some envelopes.

First, we’ll start with the Pat McAfee reaction from yesterday’s class in which I asked why everyone seems to hate him. Surprisingly, it seems a lot of you are just as confused as me.

From Nick Pax:

I don’t get the hate either. I find him funny and pretty insightful. I don’t watch his whole show but catch clips and think he’s the best thing to happen to game day in a while.

Agree 100%. I’ve been saying that for two months now.

Next up? Chris Broussard! Seriously. I’d like to think it was the real one who all the wokes are trying to cancel on FS1 right now, but I doubt it. Maybe, though?

Chris:

I haven’t gotten into Pat’s daily show, and his football simulcasts are terrible. I love the Manningcasts, but his version is just too much yelling and cameras jumping around. But with all that said, I love the guy. He is a refreshing change of pace from ‘normal’ sportscasters. I love the idea of college football red zone, but as your article this morning notes I don’t think it works without the big game. I read all the games you listed that will be featured, and don’t care about one of them.

Gameday has gotten really tired. Corso used to be great but he is just too old. The man needs to retire. Rece is fine, but pretty vanilla. Herbie is still pretty good. Desmond doesn’t bother me, but he doesn’t entertain me at all. Pat is sooo much different than them that the show is kinda odd now.

Nice little reminder from Chris that Pat’s doing a college football RedZone tomorrow night. I wrote about it yesterday, noting that the biggest game of the night — LSU/Bama — won’t be part of the whip-around because it’s on CBS.

As for the rest of the GameDay crew, I do feel like McAfee’s injected new life into Herbie. The rest of the crew is pretty blah, I’m with you there.

Reader gives stunning movie review and talks some fantasy football

One more letter to open, this one from Nightcaps OG Ryan from OK, and it checks a ton of boxes. Buckle up:

From Ryan:

Would like to sarcastically say “thank you” for bringing to my attention mike freeman’s existence. Had no idea who he was, but gosh dang is he insufferable.

The Pat McAfee hate is definitely overblown.

Also I’d like to give you Skyy Moore & half a Marquez Valdez-Scantling for a Tyreek Hill back. We’ll see what happens in Germany (ok nfl, make me drink at 8 am after a loaded college football day), but I hope Andy is telling the chiefs WR room they’re getting left on another continent if they drop/fumble the ball again.

PS – killers of the flower moon was the worst movie I’ve seen since the last Jedi. Just absolutely insufferable and terrible. Great book, HORRIBLE execution by Hollywood.

Like I said, a ton to digest.

Nobody likes to race-bait more than Mike Freeman, who wrote last week how Derek Carr would be under the microscope for yelling at his teammates if he were black. Instead, he’s white and therefore gets away with it. Seriously.

I wouldn’t trade Tyreek Hill for 10 first round picks at this point. He’s the greatest thing to happen to Miami since cocaine (allegedly, of course).

You bet your ass I’m gonna be slugging Busch Lights are 9 a.m. Sunday morning for Dolphins-Chiefs.

Unreal Sunday slate, by the way:

Dolphins-Chiefs at 9:30.

Seahawks-Ravens at 1.

Cowboys-Eagles at 4:25.

Bills-Bengals at 8:15.

Pace yourselves.

Finally, how about that KOTFM review?! David Hookstead would be beside himself right now. For what it’s worth, it’s currently holding steady at 85% on rotten tomatoes, if that means anything.

The Last Jedi is the worst Star Wars movie ever created and that includes the Christmas special from 1978.

Hannah White tells winter to slow its roll

Ever watched that entire special? It’s 90 minutes and it’s … something. As for Killers of the Flower Moon, the runtime is three hours and 30 minutes.

I can’t go 30 minutes without taking a piss, much less three hours. Absolutely zero percent chance I’m going three hours without a bowel movement, either. I physically can’t do that. I peed twice while copying and pasting the above three emails and you think I’m making it through a three hour movie?

No shot.

Hey, Martin — we all have our own lives. Enough with the cutesy run times. Try mixing in a 90-minute movie once in a while and get over yourself. Same with you, Chris Nolan. God, I hate Hollywood.

Don’t hate Cleveland State’s Hannah White, though:

Will Levis is a tank, woman rides out tsunami and sandwiches

Welcome to class, Hannah White! We always have extra seats open, especially on a Friday when half the class calls out sick just so they can start drinking.

OK, speaking of that, let’s get to going so we can put in some dumb parlays for tonight’s slate. By the way, your boy is BACK after a bad Monday night thanks to Derrick Henry and Jaylen Warren both going OVER on their catch total last night.

Good way to start the weekend! As for the next few days, I don’t really love anything tomorrow, although Washington should beat USC by more than 3 on the road, right? Don’t hate the over (62) in Bedlam, either.

I already told you I’m hammering Dolphins moneyline on Sunday because that always works against good teams. Do yourself a favor a take the over on Tyreek Hill yards (90.5), too. That’s free money.

All right, Will Levis — you’re up. What a tank:

Will Levis is the Ed Hochuli of quarterbacks. pic.twitter.com/seu8NZQLlB — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) November 3, 2023

Seriously, did anyone else notice those cannons last night? My God. What a find for Tennessee. I DARE Mike Vrabel to be the fake tough guy and bench him when Tannehill comes back. It’ll be chaos.

Next? How about this chick risking it all for the clicks?

A Selfie during a Tsunami is ISANE pic.twitter.com/VhtH39MSci — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 2, 2023

Amazing. Love the grind here. Love the effort. No idea how old that video is, but ya’ll know the rules around here — if I see it for the first time, it’s new. Wild.

Finally, it’s National Sandwich Day. Love a good sandwich. Feel like they’re pretty underrated at this point in time, and I don’t know why. You just don’t see a lot of sandwiches anymore. People are all about subs now.

Fun fact: I spent a summer in Nantucket working in the kitchen as a sandwich maker. That’s where I really learned to appreciate a good sandwich. Also smoked a ton of cigarettes. What a time.

Here ya go:

Next-day meatloaf sandwich with mustard and mustard only. Roast beef on wheat with tomatoes, red onion, lettuce, mayo, mustard and swiss. Simple turkey and provolone with mayo and mustard. Day-after Thanksgiving sandwich, dealer’s choice.

Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt say goodbye to the harvest

That last one is 100 times better than actual Thanksgiving dinner, by the way. I shouldn’t have to tell you that, though. Feel like that’s pretty common knowledge at this point.

OK, that’s enough for today. Class dismissed. Let’s hop on a tractor with Brock and Jenna and head into the first weekend of November.

See you Monday.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Is Hannah White the best thing to happen to Cleveland since LeBron? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.