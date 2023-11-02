Paige Spiranac Rival Grace Charis Hangs With Conor McGregor, Corey Seager’s Wife Knows How To Party & Raiders Forget To Delete Jimmy G Post

Videos by OutKick

I’m back — and I’m cold! Miserably cold. It was only like high-40s (maybe) when the people in the great state of Florida woke up this morning, but it was still miserable.

Every year I forget how much I hate the cold, mainly because summers down here are so disgusting. So we finally get to fall and I’m like, you know what? I’m looking forward to some cooler weather.

And then I wake up at 6:50 a.m. to a crying 2-year-old and it’s pitch black out because the stupid time change isn’t here yet and it’s also 40 degrees and I’m like, ‘Nope, I’m good. Bring back the 90s.’

(I’m talking both the decade AND the temp, by the way).

Where was I? Ah yes, Nightcaps! And Grace Charis. And Paige Spiranac. AND Conor McGregor. Oh my!

We’ll get to that trio in just a bit. I’d also like to talk a little Texas Rangers baseball since they won the World Series that nobody watched last night — we’ll do so with Corey Seager’s wife, of course — and maybe slug back a couple hundred Budweisers along the way.

Bud Heavy — not Light — you animals. Give me a break. You’ll see.

OK, let’s get this class started so we can all hammer some unders on tonight’s Titans-Steelers game. Pencil’s down, eyes forward!

Before we start all of that, I need Nightcaps readers to help me out with Pat McAfee

We’re going to get to Paige Spiranac and Grace Charis and the Dallas Cowboys in a minute, but I need everyone’s help first.

I’m so confused on Pat McAfee. There’s just this massive divide right now between the general public and myself, which usually doesn’t happen. I’m nothing if not a man of the people.

Usually.

But not here. Not with McAfee. I love him. Can’t get enough of him. I think he’s the best thing to happen to that woke, piece of garbage TV station called ESPN in a long time. He’s definitely injected some much-needed life into College GameDay.

But you all seem to hate him? I truly don’t get it. McAfee’s gonna host a college football RedZone Saturday night over on ESPN 2, and I wrote about it this morning. Here are some of the comments:

if he is doing it definetly wont watch — TribusStella (@AWiash) November 2, 2023

@DougieP2016 @Birds202020 p sure u just said the catch is it includes that bozo @PatMcAfeeShow — Rise Of Foles (@RiseOfFoles) November 2, 2023

The catch is you have to watch Pat McAfee. — PNWBirdhunter 🦆 🐕 🇺🇸 (@FanaticLurker) November 2, 2023

It’s just so weird to me. What don’t ya’ll like about him? What am I missing? Seriously, I’m asking. He’s not ‘woke,’ he doesn’t virtue-signal, he generally lets anyone speak their mind, he’s funny, has an ounce of energy, original … I truly don’t understand.

Zach.Dean@OutKick.com. Let me know, because I’m just not seeing it.

PS: Also, to the two commenters directly under that above OutKick story on the site … the answer is no, I am not.

Paige Spiranac rival Grace Charis hits up Cowboys game with (maybe?) Conor McGregor

PPS: Last thing on McAfee because apparently you all hate his guts … the weekly kicking challenge they do on GameDay is the best thing they’ve done on that show in a while. Sorry, but it’s true. I loathe ESPN, but I’ll watch two hours of that every single day.

OK, now we can move on to a few folks we can all get behind — Grace Charis and Paige Spiranac. The two golf influencers have been linked at the hip for years now in the Golf Influencer world, and Grace has slowly but surely been making some inroads on Pageviews for quite some time now.

Her latest trip to the Cowboys-Chargers game this past Sunday may have kicked it up yet another notch:

Congrats to the Texas Rangers and to Corey Seiger’s MVP wife, Madisyn!

Is that actually Conor McGregor? I doubt it, although everyone and I mean everyone in the comments thinks it is. I’d assume that’s some sort of very spot-on Halloween costume. Regardless, I also didn’t know Grace Charis was a Cowboys fan.

Does that vault her above Paige Spiranac? Again, I doubt it. But there are certainly worse things in life to root for than America’s Team. If you read today’s power rankings (shameless plug!) you’d know that.

Now, let’s all collectively congratulate the Texas Rangers on winning the 2023 World Series last night!

Yes, it was still going on. Look, I’m a baseball guy, so I’m not here to rag on the ratings (I’m also a FOX guy, so I’m definitely gonna leave it alone), but let’s be honest … this postseason was awful. This World Series was beyond awful.

Nothing against the Rangers or D-Backs. Great fanbases (I think? Do they exist? Relax, it’s a joke!). But goodness, I literally forgot it was on this past week.

I watched about two innings on my back deck last night while freezing my ass off and then went inside and threw on some Kitchen Nightmares to see what sort of shenanigans Gordon was getting himself into.

Just some baaaaaaaad draws for MLB this October. Tough. At least they ended it with Corey Seager’s smokeshow wife Madisyn doing tequila shots on the ground:

Madisyn Seager leads Rangers WAGs in wild World Series celebration https://t.co/BtMBxqi99h pic.twitter.com/BI9y5BTrBr — New York Post (@nypost) November 2, 2023

Corey Seager's fiancée Madisyn Van Ham models swimsuit with his face on it https://t.co/ce1QHSrkS6 pic.twitter.com/otNMxFCcO3 — New York Post (@nypost) November 12, 2020

Horny ABC couple returns, Bud Heavys and Happy Birthday, Jimmy G!

Happy for Madisyn — she had to wait three long years between championships. The drought is over!

While we’re on the World Series, can we also congratulate the Rangers for POUNDING some Bud Heavys last night in the clubhouse? This is some serious damage:

The Rangers were straight up deleting beers pic.twitter.com/3bzaJe2fad — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 2, 2023

Can you imagine how miserable it is to clean up after these teams when they win a championship? I know they put the plastic up, down and all around — but still, it has to be disgusting.

We were the party house in college for about two years, and you have not felt shame until you wake up on a Saturday morning in the home you own after having 200 disgusting, random hippies at your house all night.

You wanna talk about some real look-in-the-mirror moments …

Anyway, moving on …

Join us in wishing Jimmy Garoppolo Happy Birthday!#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/48KY8lowy5 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 2, 2023

Happy birthday, Jimmy G! The Raiders QB turns 32 today, and the team pressed send on this thoughtful little tweet at 12 p.m. on the dot.

Now, there are a couple things with it … the first, of course, being the fact that Garoppolo was benched yesterday by interim coach Antonio Pierce. So, you know, there’s that.

Also — this is 100% a scheduled tweet that the poor social media intern forgot to un-schedule. Look at the timestamp. Nobody tweets something out perfectly at noon by accident. Doesn’t happen. Not one of these posts, anyways.

This bad boy has been in the draft folder for a month now and someone forgot about it.

Poverty organization, but also a hilarious one. Just win, baby!

Speaking of winning … let’s all congratulate the horniest couple in TV — ex-ABC hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes — for finally making their adultery official!

Jordon Love’s girlfriend Ronika Stone takes us home

From Fox News:

Former ABC News hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who left the network earlier this year after their cheating scandal dominated tabloids and caused internal drama at the Disney-owned network, came out as “Instagram official” on Wednesday.

Holmes and Robach had clear on-air chemistry on “GMA3” that was revealed to be more than friendly banter when The Daily Mail reported the affair in November 2022. The shocking story included several intimate photos of the midday ABC News anchors taken while both were married to other people.

Congrats, you two! Glad you successfully cheated on your spouses by practically banging each other on live TV, got a paid 8-week vacation, came back as Instagram official and are now launching your own podcast.

It’s called the American dream, people. Look it the hell up.

OK, that’s enough for today. Happy birthday, Jordan Love! What a loaded day for average quarterback’s birthdays.

You’ve been pretty awful this year, but it still seems like a good time to welcome Ronika to class.

Let’s have a damn night.

Is Grace Charis gaining on Paige Spiranac? Are they both better than Pat McAfee? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.