Cleveland Browns Targeting Alabama’s Will Anderson … At Pick Number 74?

Videos by OutKick

If Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson is the apple of any NFL team’s eye, they’ll have to snag him within the first 73 picks of next week’s NFL Draft. Otherwise, the Cleveland Browns appear ready to pounce.

In other news, water is wet, the sky is blue and grass is green.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry jokingly confessed his wishful draft plans on Friday morning when discussing Will Anderson, widely regarded as a Top-5 pick, with local media.

“…If he drops to 74, we’ll take him,” said Berry.

Berry: "I love Will Anderson. If he drops to 74, we'll take him."



And you guys said he'd never give us anything… — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) April 21, 2023

Cleveland is without a pick in the first two rounds of the draft thanks to trades for quarterback Deshaun Watson and receiver Elijah Moore in back-to-back off-seasons. Still, should Anderson fall to the third round, there’s no mistake who will be atop the Browns’ Big Board.

Berry didn’t reveal as much, but it’s safe to speculate that if Tyree Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Joey Porter Jr., or any of the other Top 50 prospects were also available at 74, they’d be interested.

For those of you unfamiliar with sarcasm, there is a better chance of Deshaun Watson opening a Massage Envy franchise than there is of Anderson falling to the third round.

At least Berry and the Browns still have their sense of humor following decades of losing.

Despite a desire from the Browns GM, Will Anderson Jr. will not be heading to Cleveland. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images).

Will Anderson Will Be Long Gone Before Browns Pick

Will Anderson should be breathing a sigh of relief right now that the Browns aren’t assuming their usual Top 5 slot in the NFL Draft. Otherwise, Berry would certainly set the jokes aside and do his best to pair Anderson with recent Pro Bowl retiree, Myles Garrett, on the Cleveland defensive line. And more often than not, being drafted to Cleveland is a death sentence for an NFL career.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry said he expects to add more defensive ends heading into the season, whether rookies or veterans. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 21, 2023

The NFL Draft kicks off next week from Kansas City. The first round will be held on Thursday evening. Rounds two and three commence Friday and the final four rounds wrap up on Saturday.

By Sunday morning, 259 drafted players will have an NFL organization to call home. For Anderson, that home won’t be in Cleveland.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF