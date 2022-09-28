Alabama Star Will Anderson Drops Epic Line About Being Hateful

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson isn’t someone you want to mess with on a football field.

Anderson is viewed by many as the best defensive player in the country, and he’s the anchor for Alabama’s outstanding defense.

While he might be a great guy off the field, he likes to play with some hate on the gridiron, and thinks it’s an insult for any other team to step on the field with him.

Will Anderson has Alabama off to a 4-0 start. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“Yeah, I do. I tell people all the time that the audacity for the other team to even step on the field is disrespectful to me,” the star linebacker responded when asked if he considers himself hateful on the field.

In case you didn’t already know, Will Anderson has that dog in him. The young man is an absolute beast and freak of nature.

Through four games this season, the elite linebacker has 10 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks and an interception for the undefeated Crimson Tide.

Is Will Anderson the best defensive player in America? (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Since getting to Tuscaloosa, he has put up absolutely insane numbers. So far in his career playing for Nick Saban, he has 173 total tackles, 29 sacks and a pick.

His sack numbers are downright comical, and that’s why he probably thinks it disrespectful for any other team to get on the field with him.

Will Anderson has Alabama rolling.

Alabama is, once again, off to a hot start to the season, and Anderson and the defense are a major reason why.

When the offense struggled against Texas, the defense limited the Longhorns to just 19 points. On the season, Alabama has only given up 29 points in four games. Again, the team is rolling.

Will Anderson has Alabama rolling. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Opponents should now consider themselves warned. Will Anderson doesn’t play games when it comes to football.