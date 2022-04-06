Clay Travis Calls LeBron’s Season An ‘Unmitigated Disaster’

LeBron James has been in LA for four uneven seasons, only one of which had a Hollywood ending – an NBA title in 2020. Now, his recent struggles under the league’s brightest lights seem likely to tarnish his otherwise brilliant career.

After Tuesday’s loss to the Suns (121-110), Los Angeles was eliminated from the playoff race, making it three out of four seasons that LeBron and the Lakers have ended their year disappointed. LA’s repeated failure has Clay Travis questioning what’s next for LeBron and his legacy.

“I don’t know where LeBron’s career goes from here,” said Travis, the founder of OutKick. “But my goodness. This is an unmitigated disaster for arguments about LeBron James’ legacy.”

James has bounced from team to team chasing rings. And until he put down roots in LA, his moves have generally worked. There was of course, the above mentioned LA title in 2020. But let’s be real. that championship was claimed inside the NBA “bubble,” which is basically the equivalent of starring in a film that goes straight to DVD.

2022 was supposed to be a blockbuster season for LeBron and his Lakers teammates, but the only trophy they won was a “Razzie,” awarded to James for his off court acting.

“Despite (the additions of) Russell Westbrook, despite Carmelo Anthony coming in…Despite Anthony Davis. With LeBron, the Lakers will have not made even the play-in (tournament),” added Travis. “They won’t have been capable of finishing in the top ten.”

It may have taken four years, but James is finally learning that not all Hollywood scripts are winners.

