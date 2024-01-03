Claudine Gay Could ‘Earn’ A Raise At Harvard After Stepping Down As President

Videos by OutKick

Claudine Gay resigned as president of Harvard on Tuesday. But she will remain at the university as a top administrator.

She will also earn about the same salary.

According to the New York Post, Harvard will continue to pay around $900,000 a year even for a lesser role.



In fact, the report says she could even receive a raise for her resignation.

“She is expected to receive a salary comparable to what she previously received — if not higher,” adds the Post.

It would appear that Gay is not the victim she portrayed herself as in her resignation letter.

Gay blamed the decision to step down as president on “personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus.”

Friendly media allies — like Jemele Hill, Al Sharpton, and Marc Lamont Hill — also blamed racism, despite evidence to the contrary.

Of course, Gay’s resignation had nothing to do with her being a black woman.

Harvard wanted to keep her as president. The school stood by her after the first 40 allegations of plagiarism and her refusal to condemn antisemitism during a congressional hearing.

The university only forced Gay to step down because a list of billionaire donors froze their donations in protest of her remaining school president.

Harvard hopes the pockets of said donors will return to the university following Gay’s resignation.

Perhaps they will.

But as we argued yesterday, the donors should wait to see if Gay’s successor takes the requisite steps to crack down on antisemitism before returning to Harvard. They ought to continue applying pressure.

Antisemitism plagued Harvard long before Gay took over as president. The problem is deeper than Claudine Gay. She was just a symptom.

Nonetheless, if only the rest of us could “earn” a raise after facing 50 allegations of plagiarism.

Oh, to be privileged.