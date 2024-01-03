Videos by OutKick

Claudine Gay resigned as president of Harvard University on Tuesday amid pressure to step down following around 50 allegations of plagiarism and criticism over her tolerance for antisemitism on campus.

In her resignation letter, Gay blamed the decision to step down as president on “personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus.”

The usual suspects in the media echoed the same, predictable sentiment.

Al Sharpton released a statement calling pressure for Gay to resign “an attack on every Black woman in this country who’s put a crack in the glass ceiling” and an “assault on the health, strength, and future of diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

So-called anti-racist author Henry Rogers, better known as Ibram X. Kendi, blamed the “racist mobs won’t stop until they topple all Black people from positions of power.”

Black Entertainment Television host Marc Lamont Hill tweeted that Harvard “MUST” hire another black woman as its president. Or else.

Former television host Jemele Hill also had thoughts:

“White folks have spent centuries rigging the game so that they don’t have to compete with everybody and now want to have a conversation about merit,” said Hill. To be judged on merit is all Black people have ever wanted. It’s white people who didn’t.”

Damn, those white folks.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 05: (L-R) Dr. Claudine Gay, President of Harvard University, Liz Magill, President of University of Pennsylvania, at the Rayburn House Office Building on December 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Committee held a hearing to investigate antisemitism on college campuses. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

What the race hustlers fail to mention is that Claudine Gay is the second Ivy League president to resign in as many months. In December, Liz Magill resigned as president of the University of Pennsylvania.

Magill sat next to Gay during a congressional hearing last month during which neither school president would declare “calls for genocide of Jewish” people “a violation of campus rules on harassment.”

The difference is that Magill, a white woman, resigned days later. Gay held on.

Claudine Gay is just as guilty as Liz Magill. They both enabled students to express antisemitic behavior on campus. However, Gay is a serial plagiarist. Magill isn’t.

So, by definition, Gay is guiltier than Magill. Yet the reaction to their resignations is noticeably different.

Jemele Hill is outraged about Claudia Gay but said nothing when UPenn president’s Liz Magill was fired



Why is that? pic.twitter.com/iOR0z77vMF — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 2, 2024

How could that be?

Essentially, the likes of Hill and Sharpton and Henry Rogers are complaining that Gay’s skin color and gender didn’t provide her the requisite security needed to survive two scandals.

They don’t care about Magill. She’s a white woman. She is useless to their cause.

Gay’s resignation is also a forewarning.

The race card has allowed a lengthy list of public figures to skirt accountability since 2020, including the people mentioned above.

But the race card failing to protect Claudine Gay suggests the threat of calling someone “racist” is losing steam.

That ought to terrify someone like Marc Lamont Hill, who has no other value.

Harvard didn’t force Gay to resign because America abhors black women, as critics falsely proclaim. The university wanted to keep her. It stood by her far longer than Penn stood by Magill.

However, Gay became a liability. She cost the school funding.

Billionaire donors publicly cited Gay’s failure to condemn antisemitism as the reason they pulled their donations from the university.

Note: they didn’t need to freeze their funding of Penn because Magill had so quickly resigned.

Perhaps in 2020, the race card would have trumped the bottom line and saved Claudine Gay’s job. Apparently, not in 2024.

The race hustlers call that racist. The average American calls that progress.