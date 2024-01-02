3 Initial Thoughts On Claudine Gay’s Resignation At Harvard ⎮ Bobby Burack

Videos by OutKick

Claudine Gay resigned as president of Harvard University following more than 50 allegations of plagiarism.

Gay released the following resignation letter on Tuesday:

“This is not a decision I came to easily. Indeed, it has been difficult beyond words because I have looked forward to working with so many of you to advance the commitment to academic excellence that has propelled this great university across centuries. But, after consultation with members of the Corporation, it has become clear that it is in the best interests of Harvard for me to resign so that our community can navigate this moment of extraordinary challenge with a focus on the institution rather than any individual.

(Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

“It is a singular honor to be a member of this university, which has been my home and my inspiration for most of my professional career. My deep sense of connection to Harvard and its people has made it all the more painful to witness the tensions and divisions that have riven our community in recent months, weakening the bonds of trust and reciprocity that should be our sources of strength and support in times of crisis. Amidst all of this, it has been distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor—two bedrock values that are fundamental to who I am—and frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus.”

Here are our initial thoughts on Gay’s resignation:

Resignation was inevitable

We predicted early in December that Gay would not last as president of Harvard. While the university opted not to hold her accountable, others did.

Harvard told us it didn’t consider the first 40 allegations of plagiarism against Gay worthy of any consequences, downplaying them as “inadequate citations.”

So, what changed?

The answer is obvious: Gay had become a liability to the university’s funding. And that’s the greatest sin any institutional leader can commit.

Last week, Len Blavatnik joined a growing list of billionaire donors who froze donations to the university in response to Gay refusing to declare “calls for genocide of Jewish” people “a violation of campus rules on harassment” during congressional testimony last month.

Harvard, Bud Light, Pfizer/Moderna, and Disney were the biggest losers of 2023.



My year-end @OutKick column on how the pendulum started to swing away from identity and the cultural elites this year. And what it means for 2024.



Go read it:https://t.co/kXcjJuZmz5 — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) December 28, 2023

Early acceptees rejecting letters of acceptance and current students penning an op-ed pressuring Gay to resign didn’t help either.

But no one lasts atop any institution once their presence runs in conflict with university funding. Claudine Gay’s presence did.

Now, she’s no longer in charge.

“Racism”

We knew the moment Gay resigned it wouldn’t take long for some useful tool to attribute her demise to racism.

We just didn’t expect it to be Claudine Gay, herself.

In her resignation letter, Gay blamed the decision to step down as president on “personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus.”

In her resignation letter, Claudine Gay blames — wait for it — racism.



What a ghoul. pic.twitter.com/YvJkC4ryW4 — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) January 2, 2024

Gay had hoped the race card would buy her more time.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson tried to assist in her efforts last month by dismissing calls for her to step down as “nothing more than political theatrics advancing a white supremacist agenda.”

Luckily for Gay, others in the media will be sure to push said narrative in the coming days.

Our good friend Julie DiCaro — the wacky Deadspin lady woman who used to run an overtly sexist sports blog — is already on the case:

As is Henry Rogers:

Racist mobs won’t stop until they topple all Black people from positions of power and influence who are not reinforcing the structure of racism. What these racist mobs are doing should be obvious to any reporter who cares about truth or justice as opposed to conflicts and clicks. https://t.co/HrRKzprnnv — Ibram X. Kendi (@ibramxk) January 2, 2024

Joy Reid’s monologue is about to be an all-timer.

Too bad Jemele Hill didn’t still have a platform.

Gay’s resignation won’t end antisemitism at Harvard

Unfortunately, Gay’s resignation won’t signal the end of widespread antisemitism at the university.

Antisemitism has plagued Harvard and other Ivy League universities since their inceptions. Such abhorrent worldviews didn’t originate with Gay.

Ivy students are programmed to bucket groups into two categories: the oppressed and the oppressors. They view Jews among the oppressors:

Barton Swaim of the Wall Street Journal explained why in November:

“For modern progressive academics, weaned on the Marxian concept that wealth is the result of exploitation, that is precisely the reason for Israel’s guilt. They can’t behold its prosperity without concluding that the Jews have stolen their wealth from their neighbors.”

Well said.

Now, perhaps Gay’s successor will be less tolerant for calls for the genocide of Jews. Perhaps the next Harvard President will include Jews among the identity group it celebrates on graduation day.

But antisemitism is entrenched in the fiber of the Ivy League. One university president doesn’t have the influence to change that. At least not in the near term.

And that’s if Harvard even makes limiting antisemitism a priority during its search for Claudine Gay’s replacement. We are skeptical it will.