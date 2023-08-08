Cincinnati Bengals Are Possibly Petitioning The NFL For Uniform Changes, Get Kay Adams To Announce White Helmet Date In 2023-24

Videos by OutKick

The Cincinnati Bengals unveiled a white helmet last season. It’s objectively the best helmet in professional football. That’s not up for debate. And the team loves it so much, that they (maybe) requested the NFL make a change to its uniform policy. For now, though, it’s only guaranteed to see the field during Week 3, according to a Kay Adams-narrated video.

Right now, the NFL requires teams to have one helmet to be worn with their standard home and road uniforms. Teams can wear alternate helmets, but only as part of an alternate uniform.

According to an NFL memo, “The second helmet can be worn only with so-called classic, alternate or Color Rush jerseys, and all players must be fitted for both helmets before training camp.”

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. That was the only game in 2022 that the team wore its black-and-white alternate uniforms and white helmet and Kay Adams says they’ll wear them again in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

This is becoming much more commonplace in the NFL these days. As I reported previously, several NFL teams are introducing white helmets. While some are pretty cool (Denver, Cincinnati), others are flat-out theft (Cleveland).

Regardless, alternate helmets are all the rage right now. And if the Cincinnati Bengals get their way, we might just see more and more of them.

The Bengals wrote a letter to the NFL requesting the league to allow Cincinnati to wear their white helmets with their standard white uniforms.

Last year, Cincinnati wore the new white helmets during a Thursday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins. Per NFL rules, they had to wear their alternate uniforms, as well. Those uniforms featured an entirely black-and-white color scheme.

A secret change, oh a mysteries delight



Shifting stripes, which one is right? — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 7, 2023

The Bengals posted a picture on their Instagram story that purports to show a letter sent to the NFL.

From atBengals Instagram 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fxBLGileeP — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) August 7, 2023

Now, this could just be a social media stunt. Or something used to gauge reactions. Are fans on board with this?

I don’t know how they couldn’t be. The white helmets are awesome.

Cincinnati Bengals have Kay Adams announce their white helmet game for 2023-24, barring any NFL uniform policy changes

Speaking of social media stunts, the team also got social media star Kay Adams to narrate the video announcing that the all-white uniforms are coming on Week 3 against the Rams. If there’s no NFL uniform policy change, it’s the only game the Bengals will wear the white helmets this season.

… The look you seek is your primary whites 😏 pic.twitter.com/7raJAfuDHB — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 8, 2023

For now though, we don’t know for sure if the Cincinnati Bengals actually asked the NFL if they are willing to adjust their uniform policy.

If they did, though, and the NFL acquiesces, get ready for a lot more new helmets across the league. Teams surely aren’t going to pass up that opportunity to sell some new merch!