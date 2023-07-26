White Helmets Are All The Rage In The NFL Right Now, As Denver Broncos Become Latest With ‘Snowcap’ Lid

Videos by OutKick

The NFL is a copycat league. Normally, when people say that, they mean that teams use strategies that are successful for other teams. But apparently, that edict applies to helmets, too. The Denver Broncos unveiled a “snowcapped” lid that features their old logo on a white helmet.

Kept these on ice. 🥶🧊



Introducing our new #Snowcapped Alt Helmet: pic.twitter.com/Iu5VU20pZ1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 25, 2023

Although I complained about the Cleveland Browns new white helmet, I don’t have a problem with this. The Browns, in my opinion, stole Penn State’s famous look. Plus, they don’t have a logo. And their team name is “Browns.”

But the Denver Broncos lids are pretty cool. As a Penn State alum, I understand that white helmets are cool.

The Cincinnati Bengals added a white helmet last year and it might be my favorite lid in the entire NFL. Now, that could have something to do with my affinity for cats and the majestic white bengal tiger. Who’s to say?

The Denver Broncos added a white helmet, joining the Browns and Bengals as recent NFL teams to add an alternate lid with a white base color. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Denver Broncos latest NFL team to add alternate white helmet

It’s interesting, though, that so many teams are turning to white helmets for their alternate uniforms. Seemingly, this trend started taking over out of nowhere. Teams rarely changed their headgear because they don’t sell many of them to fans.

Jerseys? Sure. The more new jerseys a team makes, the more fans are going to buy the new gear. Helmets are a tougher sell.

Though, that’s not going to stop them from trying to sell them!

Generally, teams leave the helmet alone. But clearly there’s a trend in the NFL to update lids, if only for a few games a year.

Can’t wait to see which team joins the parade next!